The North East is the English region with the lowest number of new homes applied for, according to Planning Portal data

Planning Portal data has revealed that over the last five years, only 3.2% of planning applications for new homes in England were submitted in the North East, with a much larger number of houses being applied for than flats.

Across England as a whole, planning permission was sought for 1,501,161 residential units between 2020-2024 – but Planning Portal’s Planning Application Index, reveals that between 2020 and 2024, only 42,558 new homes were applied for in the North East, significantly fewer than other regions across the country.

In comparison, the North West of England saw applications covering 178,407 new homes during the same period – a 123% difference compared to the North East.

TerraQuest’s data shows that between 2020 to 2024 an average of 300,232 new homes were applied for each year across England, excluding London, yet in 2024, only 233,811 new homes were submitted to local authorities.

In the North East, a breakdown of the data shows that the region is seeing a much larger number of houses being applied for in comparison to flats, sitting at a four to one ratio. Of these homes, market houses which are sold on the open market to be purchased outright with cash or a mortgage were the most popular.

Geoff Keal, CEO at TerraQuest, the operator of Planning Portal, said: “TerraQuest’s latest report comes at acritical juncture for the government. Changes to the National Planning Policy Framework and the introduction of the new Planning and Infrastructure Bill, make it more important than ever to track market confidence and response to legislation, especially for areas where unit applications are so low. This is the intention behind the Planning Application Index – it gives a more up-to-date view of planning activity across England and, by extension, a critical view into the minds of those responsible for the delivery of homes.

“It will be fascinating to track the efficacy of new government policy, especially across the North East of England, when the market has fully calibrated to these changes and we have a more complete picture with data to corroborate.

“While the government has a huge challenge in front of it, there is cause for optimism, with a lower base interest rate and nascent signs of economic growth. This along with a concerted effort to get building underway will surely deliver what’s been needed in the North East for sometime: housing and much more of it.”

To download TerraQuest’s Planning Application Index, please visit: https://www.terraquest.co.uk/news-and-insights/the-planning-application-index-q4