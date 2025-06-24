The one renovation mistake which could REDUCE your home's value
Ben Brocklesby, Colour Expert at aluminium door and window manufacturer, Origin, says homeowners need to pay attention to the colours they paint their home, as it can affect how much potential buyers are willing to pay for it.
He said: “Our research shows that Brits will pay an average of 5% less for a home if they dislike its paint colours.
“With the average UK house price now £271,415, this means a poor choice of colours could cost homeowners upwards of £13,000 when they come to sell.”
What colours should homeowners avoid? Ben says there is one colour that particularly puts off buyers, “Yellow is the colour that Brits think looks cheapest and impacts their perception of a property’s value the most.
“This is a concern for sellers, given that 10% of homes in Britain currently feature a yellow colour scheme, according to our study.”
The research also revealed the shades that can add the most value to a home. Ben shares, “For those who prefer a pop of colour in their homes, shades of blue are a great option as Brits consider them the most stylish.
“Similarly, red was voted as the most daring colour, making it a good choice for those looking to add some ‘wow factor’ to their property."
