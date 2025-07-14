The One Surprising Household Hack That Can Stop Flowers From Wilting Even in Summer Heat

Wilting Flowers

With July following on the heels of the UK’s warmest June ever, making this month the second-hottest July in records dating back to 1884, the Met Office warns that heatwaves may return multiple times this season. That means keeping fresh flowers perky in this sweltering summer is a real test for even the most seasoned floral enthusiasts.

And it’s not just bouquets for weddings and celebrations: shoppers and stylists are looking for ways to keep supermarket stems alive longer in their homes, too. On TikTok and Reddit, unusual hacks have gone viral, claiming that common household items like mouthwash or salt can revive even the droopiest daisies.

But do these tricks actually work, or are they just another social media myth?

Prestige Botanicals shares some of the most intriguing flower-saving tips of the summer. From pin-in-stem hydration boosts to budget-friendly antimicrobial rinses, these under-the-radar techniques might just breathe new life into your blooms.

The Mouthwash Trick That’s Actually Backed by Science

Yes, the same mouthwash in your bathroom can help keep flowers fresh, if it’s alcohol-free.

Some florists are adding a small capful of mouthwash to their vase water to delay wilting and keep stems healthier for longer. Why it works:

Antimicrobial properties: Mouthwash kills bacteria, which prevents the slimy buildup that clogs flower stems.

Mouthwash kills bacteria, which prevents the slimy buildup that clogs flower stems. Longer water clarity: Cleaner water = better hydration for your blooms.

Cleaner water = better hydration for your blooms. Budget-friendly: A capful costs pennies, and most households already have some on hand.

A capful costs pennies, and most households already have some on hand. Easy to use: Just add a splash to a clean vase with fresh water, especially helpful in warm weather.

The trick recently gained popularity online after tests by Better Homes & Gardens showed promising results, especially with delicate flowers like daisies and chamomile.

3 More Unusual Hacks That Might Just Work

1. The Sewing Pin Trick

Poke a tiny hole just beneath the flower head using a sewing pin or fine needle. The trick, shared in florist forums, creates an additional hydration pathway to perk up blooms that have started to droop. Think of it as emergency CPR for flowers.

2. A Pinch of Sea Salt

This Reddit-sourced trick involves adding a pinch of sea salt to vase water to help stems retain moisture and cellular pressure. While not widely tested, it’s an easy, no-cost option that’s safe to try.

3. Alum Powder for Hydrangeas

Dip the freshly cut stem of a hydrangea in alum powder (a common pickling spice) before placing it in water. This technique helps prevent wilting by keeping the stem’s water pathways open, especially effective for finicky blooms like hydrangeas.

What Flower Lovers Should Know

These tricks can support the longevity of your blooms, but they work best when paired with the basics:

Re-cut stems at a 45-degree angle

Use clean vases and change the water every 2 days

Keep flowers out of direct sunlight and away from fruit (which releases ethylene gas)

Use these hacks as enhancements, not replacements for proper floral care

"I love seeing how creative people are getting with flower care. Who would’ve thought mouthwash or a sewing pin could help? We’ve even tested a few of these at the Prestige Botanicals studio, just out of curiosity. Surprisingly, the mouthwash trick really helped with bacterial buildup in vase water, and the pin method gave new life to some wilting stems we thought were goners!

Of course, nothing replaces traditional floral care: clean water, a good cut, and a little patience. But these DIY hacks make flowers more fun and approachable, especially for people who don’t have access to florist-grade products. They’re also a great reminder that beauty doesn’t have to be expensive.

Interestingly, we’re seeing more customers use artificial flowers as part of their floral planning journey, whether for lasting visual references or to mix with fresh blooms. It’s all about sustainability and versatility now. And if a pinch of salt or a splash of mouthwash can help your real flowers last a little longer, that’s a win in my book,” says Botanical Expert, LeAnne Samuelsonfrom Prestige Botanicals.