The Sims 4: These are the iconic TV homes which have inspired most re-creations

A new study by Clash.gg has revealed that The Simpsons family home has inspired the most re-creations in The Sims 4.

Experts at the gaming site, Clash.gg, obtained data from the official The Sims 4 online gallery to analyse which TV homes fans have recreated the most.

The Simpsons family home is first on the list, with a total of 2,051 re-creations. The house is instantly recognisable from the show’s opening credits, making it one of the most iconic homes in TV history. Thousands of fans have been inspired to create their own renditions of the iconic house.

Next up is Monica and Rachel’s apartment from the beloved sitcom, Friends. The celebrated apartment is central to the iconic TV series, becoming one of the gang’s prominent hangout locations throughout the show’s ten seasons. The New York apartment appears 1,363 times in The Sims 4 gallery. Meanwhile, Joey and Chandler’s apartment, known for its ‘bachelor pad’ interior, is less popular, as it only has 33 re-creations in the gallery.

The elegant Bridgerton family home is in third place, with 1,005 recreations. Taking place in the Regency Era, the hit Netflix series follows the Bridgerton family as they become intertwined in gossip and scandal among ‘the ton.’ The Bridgerton family home is frequently seen throughout the series, especially at ‘calling hour,’ and is known for its wealthy appearance as a cosmopolitan London home.

Next up is Lorelai and Rory’s home from the iconic series, Gilmore Girls, which has 667 re-creations. The house is located in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, home to many other popular re-creations on The Sims 4, such as Luke’s Diner and the Dragonfly Inn. Meanwhile, Lorelai’s wealthy family home, owned by Emily and Richard Gilmore, is a less popular design choice, totaling five exact re-creations.

The iconic apartment loft from New Girl is in fifth place, totaling 504 re-creations. After a nasty break-up, the series’ protagonist, Jess, decides to move into a Los Angeles apartment with three male roommates. Despite the series ending in 2018, the sitcom still has an active following and has been re-watched countless times by fans.

Other high-ranking TV homes include the 221B Baker Street apartment from Sherlock and the iconic Downton Abbey castle.

Interestingly, the study also examined celebrity home re-creations on The Sims 4 gallery, discovering that Taylor Swift’s home has been re-created the most. The star has inspired 1,293 creations in the gallery, some of which include her iconic ‘Lover House,’ which was used as a backdrop throughout the Eras Tour.

Gabriele Asaro, the Head of SEO and research at Clash.gg has commented on the study:

“While The Sims 4 is renowned for its gameplay, many users prefer to play the game for its intricate design features, re-creating homes, restaurants, and even entire towns from scratch. It’s undeniable that The Sims 4 is an ideal platform for users to express their creativity and show off their talented creations via the online gallery.

“It’s clear that imagination is at the heart of every installment in The Sims series, but the game’s design tools keep becoming more intricate with every release. It’s fantastic to see so many creative individuals re-creating TV homes with such detail and accuracy, and it’s great that the online gallery encourages users to share their creations with others. Hopefully, we will continue to see this in future games in The Sims series”.

This information was provided by experts at the gaming site, Clash.gg