The surprising household item that cleans your toilet better than chemicals

Spring is the perfect time to refresh and revitalise your bathroom space. Luxury bathroom retailer Sanctuary Bathrooms has shared expert advice on how to tackle stubborn stains during your Spring clean, with one surprising cleaning hack at the forefront.

Believe it or not, Coca-Cola isn’t just a refreshing drink–it’s also a powerful toilet cleaner. The acidity in Coke effectively breaks down limescale and hard water stains without the needs for harsh chemicals. Here’s how it works:

Pour a few glasses of Coke directly into the toilet bowl, ensuring the liquid covers all the stained areasAllow the Coke to work its magic for a few hours, or ideally overnight. The acids will break down limescale and grime. Use a toilet brush to scrub away any remaining stains, then flush for a sparkling clean finish.There are also many other ways to use household products to clean different areas of your bathroom. Here are some expert-recommended tips:

Tackling Shower GroutMould thrives in shower grout, making it a tricky area to clean. Use white vinegar or baking soda and scrub with a toothbrush for the best results. This helps break down the mould and restore grout to its original look.

Removing Limescale from Taps and Shower HeadsTo get rid of limescale buildup, soak an old cloth in lemon juice or vinegar, wrap it around the taps, and leave it for an hour. For shower heads, soak them in a vinegar-water mixture overnight to remove deposits and improve water flow.

Cleaning Shower GlassAn unusual but effective cleaning hack is using white wine to clean shower glass. Simply pour it onto the glass, let it sit for 30 minutes, then wipe it away with a soft cloth for a streak-free shine.

James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms commented, “Coca-Cola is an unexpected yet highly effective solution for cleaning toilets. It’s a simple, cost-effective alternative to chemical cleaners, making it a great option for those looking for a gentler approach to cleaning.

“A clean, fresh, and clutter-free bathroom enhances relaxation, turning your space into a true sanctuary. With these expert tips, you can welcome spring with a revitalised bathroom.”

For more information on cleaning bathrooms please visit: https://www.sanctuary-bathrooms.co.uk/guides/how-clean-bathroom-mould or https://www.sanctuary-bathrooms.co.uk/guides/how-remove-limescale