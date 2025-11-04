The UK's most sought-after postcode is in London

Top Five Most Desirable UK Postcodes

New research reveals that London has the most desirable postcodes to live in the UK.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study by car dealership Beck Evans analysed postcode areas based on current median house prices and growth rates over both one-year and five-year periods. It used the latest available data for March 2023, comparing this to data from one-year growth from March 2022, and 5-year growth from March 2018.

The study found that the SW London postcode had a median price of £844,167 in the year ending March 2023, and the annual price growth for this area was 4.86%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastern Central London (EC) comes second on the list. Despite slight declines in short- and long-term growth, the EC area’s exceptionally high property values helped secure its second-place ranking. 2023's median price sat at £965,000.

House prices in Harrow are up by 9.15% over the last 12 months, with median values reaching £550,750. This strong performance secured Harrow the third position with an index score of 72.62.

Kingston (KT) and Enfield (EN) complete the top five with scores of 72.61 and 71.06, respectively, both benefiting from solid growth rates and median prices exceeding £500,000.

Durham's DH postcode ranks as the least desirable area in the UK with an index score of just 10.09. The area saw property values decrease by 0.36% year-on-year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland (TS) and Hull (HU) continue to struggle, ranking second and third from bottom with scores of 10.90 and 11.99, respectively.

Preston (PR) recorded the largest annual price decline at 4.48%, while Darlington (DL) completes the bottom five with a score of 20.28.

Sam Evans , director of Beck Evans, commented on the findings:

"The stark contrast between top and bottom-ranked areas reflects the ongoing regional economic disparities across the country. While London continues to command premium prices, areas showing consistent appreciation even during economic uncertainty may offer more security for property investments."