These are the best vegetables to plant in September including garlic and spinach

October is actually a brilliant time to sow certain crops

Just because autumn is setting in doesn’t mean your gardening has to stop. In fact, October and the months that follow are a brilliant time to sow and plant certain crops.

According to John Collins, Nursery Manager at Ashridge, autumn offers opportunities many gardeners overlook.

“Most people stop planting once August is out of the way, but that’s actually when some vegetables do their best,” Collins says. “They really like the cooler nights and gentler weather. If you get them in now, you’ll stretch out your growing season and end up with harvests later this year – plus a head start next spring.”

So, if you’re not ready to hang up your trowel just yet, here are three vegetables Collins recommends putting in the soil this month.

Garlic

Garlic is one of the easiest crops to start in September because once planted it needs very little attention. By putting cloves in the ground now, they have all autumn and winter to develop strong root systems before the cold really sets in. That head start makes for much bigger bulbs come summer.

Collins recommends hardneck varieties, which stand up well to British winters. “Split the bulb into cloves and plant each one pointed side up, a couple of centimetres below the surface,” he says. “Space them around 15cm apart, with rows about 30cm apart.” Adding a thin mulch of compost or straw will help protect them from frost and keep weeds down.

Garlic likes sunshine and well-drained soil, so avoid planting it in damp spots where water sits. “If your garden tends to be heavy or clay-based, raised beds or pots filled with free-draining compost work really well,” Collins suggests.

Spinach

For a fast-growing crop that keeps on giving, spinach is a September favourite. It thrives in cooler temperatures, producing tender young leaves in just a few weeks. In milder parts of the UK, it will carry on through winter, only slowing down in the coldest spells.

“Spinach needs constant moisture but hates being waterlogged,” Collins says. “Work plenty of compost into the soil before sowing, then space seeds about 5cm apart in rows 30cm apart.” Once seedlings appear, thin them out so that the strongest plants are left with about 10cm of space each.

He recommends sowing in small batches every couple of weeks. “That way, you don’t end up with more spinach than you can eat all at once,” he adds. Harvesting the outer leaves regularly keeps the plant producing fresh growth, while growing in containers is a good option for smaller spaces – just remember that containers dry out faster and need more frequent watering.

Broad beans

If you’re thinking ahead to spring, broad beans are an excellent crop to plant in September. Sown now, they establish before winter and give you an earlier and often heavier harvest than those started in spring.

“Varieties like ‘Aquadulce Claudia’ or ‘Super Aquadulce’ are especially good for autumn sowing,” Collins explains. “Plant seeds about 5cm deep, leaving 20cm between plants and 60cm between rows.”

He recommends choosing a sunny, sheltered spot, as beans dislike strong winds, and covering young plants with fleece or a cloche in colder parts of the country.

As the plants grow taller, they benefit from support with canes or string. “Broad beans are quite sturdy, but a bit of wind protection makes a big difference,” Collins notes . “Pinching out the growing tips when plants reach about a metre tall helps them branch out more and also discourages black fly, a common spring pest.”