These are the colours that create joy in your home, according to experts

Voyage Mansion Galatea Amethyst Roman blind

Your home’s colour palette has the power to transform your space and uplift your mood. Leah Aspinall, Head of Design from Blinds 2go, the UK’s leading online retailer for made-to-measure blinds and curtains and a proud Nottingham-based business, has uncovered the perfect palette to inspire happiness and uplift your home – with some surprising recommendations!

Leah Aspinall, Head of Design at Blinds 2go said: “Naturally, yellow is one of the most joy-evoking colours there is. Associated with sunlight and actually proven to release serotonin in our brains – it’s no wonder that a home filled with yellow décor and accents is certain to be a happy one.” “For those who are happy to be experiential with colour, try dotting yellow around your home, especially near sources of light to really amplify its presence. This could be through yellow curtains, blinds, or lampshades. For a more subtle touch, consider soft yellow furnishings such as cushions, or yellow plants to bring a touch of biophilic design to your décor.”

Lumiere Unlined Laurel Blush curtains

“You might think blue is the colour of sadness, right? That’s a common misconception when it comes to home décor. If you’re someone who values calmness and tranquillity – then blue is going to bring you the most happiness.” says Leah. “Associated with the serenity of the sky and the ocean, blue brings about peace and calm; and is also an incredibly versatile and popular home colour choice. Many opt for blue as one of the main colours in their pallete due to its adaptability. Be it a bedroom, bathroom, or kitchen – this is a neutral tone sure to suit any décor, whilst still evoking all the right emotions your sanctuary should.”

“I would recommend using blue in a room where you wish to feel at peace – this could be your bedroom or living room, or even kitchen! Wherever you feel is your happy place. Blue is unassuming enough to be used as a primary colour on walls or in tiles, and in soft furnishings and window dressings. If you prefer a more muted approach then why not start bringing blue décor into your space with a lovely, patterned cushion or decorative vases and other ornaments?”

Leah Aspinall said: “Associated with warmth and positivity, orange radiates good energy throughout your home when you opt to include it in your home décor. The new year is the ideal opportunity to embrace how your surroundings can uplift your mood and to boldly experiment with colours. Orange may seem like a bold choice but can be beautifully versatile and tasteful.” “Vivid and luxurious, orange works well on its own as a standalone décor choice. However, it also pairs beautifully with emerald green and navy blue for a chic, classic style. Try it and see how it helps lift your mood at home!”

Liberty Christelle Yale Blue curtains

“Thanks in no small part to the release of Wicked – pink is all the rage. That’s perfect because it’s a great colour choice in the home, associated with calmness and contentment, this is an excellent option for any rooms you like to wind down in.” “Soft pastel pinks work great as base colours in the home, and pair well with complimenting neutrals such as beige and grey – but also more striking colours like emerald green. Or, if you feel ready to make a change this year and invigorate your home – a shocking cerise or coral is sure to inject some fun and excitement into your décor.”

“Previously a Pantone Colour of the Year (Veri Peri), periwinkle is a shade of purple singled out as being one of the best mood boosters in the palette. Its soft tones can evoke feelings of calmness and serenity – all of which result in happiness and joy” Leah Aspinall says. “I love this colour in bedrooms and think it is complemented well with muted blues and greens – but it’s such a surprisingly adaptable colour, that it can fit well anywhere in your home and start bringing about that positive energy. This is the perfect colour to try out on your walls or with panelling – or, if you want to start smaller, consider a periwinkle patterned roman blind or wall art.”

