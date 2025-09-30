These are the three tools gardeners need to have their dream lawn by spring

Lawnsmith's Jonathan Davis says now is the time to put the effort in.

Now is the 'perfect' time to sow new grass seed

September is ‘sowing season’ and experts are urging gardeners to make the most of the conditions this year.

Grass seeds need warm soil and mild conditions to germinate, which this month is providing so far.

Jonathan Davis, a grass expert at Lawnsmith said: “A thriving green lawn enhances the appearance of a home and garden. But many don’t realise that autumn is the key time to put the work in.

September sowing is key for a lush lawn in spring.

“September is the best month as the soil is warm from summer and the temperatures are mild enough for seeds to germinate. The temperatures are looking to stay in the mid teens for the next week which makes this the perfect time.

“There’s also been a bit of rainfall forecasted but not too much that the seeds will be saturated.”

Garden sheds can become overwhelmed with tools and machinery for maintaining gardens but Lawnsmith’s expert insists there are only a few you need to sow a new lawn.

“Some tools can be expensive but there are usually alternatives you can use. A rake should be in every gardener’s arsenal. And it’s especially important in clearing debris and levelling soil so seeds have an even surface to grow from,” Jonathan explained.

“If you’re just filling in a small patch, spreading seeds by hand would suffice but for doing a large area or a whole lawn, a seed spreader is worth having.

“The final tool you might find handy is a lawn roller. This gently presses the seed into the soil to improve germination. But you can simply walk over the area but you might need to do a shuffle to ensure even pressure and coverage.”

A garden fork can be useful for those with clay or heavily-compacted soil to loosen the soil and to aerate to ensure water, air and nutrients and flow freely.

When you have sown your seeds, moisture is crucial to keep the seeds suitably hydrated.

Jonathan said: “You should water your new seeds every day. This is tricky when many areas of the UK still have a hosepipe ban, but check with your provider as some allow use for new turf.

“Make use of water butts, irrigation systems and watering cans. You want your soil moist but you don’t want your seeds to drown.

“Thankfully there is more rainfall forecasted and you don’t need to water your seeds on these days.”