These states have the highest number of homes without internet access, according to study

These states have the highest number of homes without internet access

With internet access now essential for work, school, and everyday life, a lack of connectivity is creating problems in some states and holding back access to basic services and information.

To find out where households are most likely to be offline, the research team at SmartMove examined the share of households in each state that lack internet connectivity from the U.S. Census Bureau, whether due to availability, affordability, or other barriers. States were then ranked in order from the highest to the lowest percentage of offline households, highlighting the areas most at risk of digital exclusion.

Mississippi ranks first, with just over 10 percent of homes lacking any internet connection. That means around one in ten households in the state are offline. West Virginia comes next at 9.81 percent, followed by Arkansas at 8.75 percent and Louisiana at 8.69 percent. These numbers highlight ongoing gaps in digital access across parts of the country.

New Mexico is fifth, where 8.22 percent of households do not have internet. While it's the only western state in the top 10, it shares some of the same challenges as others on the list, such as large rural areas and lower income levels. Alabama follows at 7.6 percent, and Kentucky at 7.04 percent. In these areas, limited broadband infrastructure and affordability issues may be part of the problem.

Pennsylvania ranks eighth at 6.68 percent. While it's more urban than most states in the top 10, parts of the state are rural and underserved. Oklahoma and Tennessee round out the top 10 list, with 6.57 and 6.45 percent of households without internet access.

On the other hand, Utah, Colorado, Washington, Nevada, California, and Florida rank at the bottom of the list, having the least percentage of households without internet access, all under 4%.

Full list of states with the highest percentage of households without internet access:

Rank State Percentage of homes without internet access 1 Mississippi 10.09 2 West Virginia 9.81 3 Arkansas 8.75 4 Louisiana 8.69 5 New Mexico 8.22 6 Alabama 7.60 7 Kentucky 7.04 8 Pennsylvania 6.68 9 Oklahoma 6.57 10 Tennessee 6.45 11 Indiana 6.43 12 Montana 6.32 13 Iowa 6.30 14 Missouri 6.17 15 Ohio 6.08 16 South Carolina 6.05 17 North Dakota 5.96 18 Kansas 5.95 19 North Carolina 5.72 20 Michigan 5.72 21 Virginia 5.58 22 Maine 5.55 23 Wisconsin 5.53 24 South Dakota 5.48 25 New York 5.38 26 Illinois 5.36 27 Wyoming 5.33 28 Nebraska 5.32 29 Georgia 5.20 30 Rhode Island 5.07 31 Arizona 5.02 32 Texas 4.88 33 Minnesota 4.77 34 Alaska 4.65 35 Delaware 4.65 36 Vermont 4.60 37 Connecticut 4.58 38 New Jersey 4.40 39 Maryland 4.26 40 Hawaii 4.20 41 Massachusetts 4.19 42 New Hampshire 4.16 43 Oregon 4.15 44 Idaho 4.13 45 Florida 3.98 46 California 3.68 47 Nevada 3.56 48 Washington 3.48 49 Colorado 3.24 50 Utah 2.61