This "common mistake" could be making your home hotter during the heatwave

The UK is set to see its second heatwave of the month, with temperatures predicted to reach 33°C this coming weekend.

Brits will attempt to cool their homes without understanding the most effective methods, potentially increasing their electricity bills.

Here, energy-efficiency experts Green Improve reveal a simple heatwave hack that will save people money this summer.

The “simple mistake” overheating homes

When temperatures rise and homes overheat, people across the nation flock to open their windows and let in the fresh air. This, however, is a mistake.

“UK homes are designed to retain heat,” says Daniel McCowan, Director of Green Improve Ltd. “By opening windows during a heatwave, people trap hot air inside the home and worsen the situation.”

Instead, windows and curtains should remain closed during the hottest hours, which are usually between 10 am and 4 pm. They can then be opened during cooler evening periods to allow heat to escape and fresh air to circulate.

Ditch this gadget and save over £50 this summer

If someone opens their windows and allows excess heat into the home, they’re more likely to rely on expensive electric fans to cool down.

"Electric fans are an unnecessary expense during a heatwave,” McCowan adds. “For example, running a 200W fan for 8 hours every night from May through August could add around £53.21 to electricity bills in the UK.”

Electric fans may make rooms feel warmer when used incorrectly. Rather than positioning them inwards where they circulate hot air within rooms, fans should be directed towards windows to blow hot air outside during a heatwave.

By strategically opening windows during cooler periods, Brits can avoid overheating and save money on their electricity bills this spring.