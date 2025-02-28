Three-ingredient 59p hack will banish washing machine mould, mildew and odours

A build-up of mould, mildew and lingering odours can cause your clothes to come out of a wash in a worse state than they went in.

Cleaning your washing machine is undoubtedly an overlooked household task, but it is significantly important to maintain it if you want your clothes to be fresh after every cycle.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A build-up of mould, mildew and lingering odours can cause your clothes to come out of a wash in a worse state than they went in.

While it presents to be an inconvenience on top of other chores heading into spring, the team at 888ladies have created a simple, cost-effective solution using everyday household items that can restore your washing machine to its optimal state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This natural cleaning method harnesses the power of white vinegar, baking soda, and lemon juice to thoroughly clean your machine, ensuring it’s free from mould and odours that can transfer to your laundry.

To effectively clean your washing machine, you’ll need 250ml of white vinegar, 50g of baking soda, and 100ml of lemon juice.

These ingredients can be easily found in stores like Tesco or Asda if you don’t already have them at home, with the total cost of a single cleaning recipe equating to around £0.59.

Begin by pouring 250ml of white vinegar directly into the detergent drawer compartment and run a rapid cycle at 40 degrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vinegar effectively breaks down limescale, soap scum, and accumulated grime, while its antibacterial properties help eliminate mould and odours.

Once the vinegar cycle is complete, dry the inside of the washing machine with a tea towel before sprinkling 50g of baking soda into the drum and then add 100ml of lemon juice.

This combination creates a fizzing reaction that lifts away stubborn residues and leaves your machine smelling fresh. Follow with a hot rinse cycle to ensure thorough cleaning.

Finally, use a cloth to wipe down the drum, door, and rubber seals, which can trap moisture and mould. This last step ensures all grime is removed, leaving your washing machine spotless and ready for use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for 888ladies added: “To prevent future build-up of grime and mould, slightly leave the washing machine door open to ventilate the environment.

“It’s easy for the seal to be overwhelmed with dampness, which leads to casual growth of mould when the door is closed following a washing cycle.”

By regularly using this simple method, you can keep your washing machine in top condition, ensuring your clothes always come out clean and fresh.

It’s a small investment in time and money that pays off in the long run by preventing costly repairs and maintaining the lifespan of your machine.