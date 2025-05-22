Top 6 tips for a budget-friendly home extension

A project completed by Plus Rooms in East Dulwich

According to Aviva, over seven million UK homeowners plan to renovate their properties in the next two years. One of the most important steps? Effective budgeting!

Design and Build company, Plus Rooms, share the ultimate tips for a budget-friendly house extension. With over 1,400 projects completed, their advice has been expertly curated…

1) Budget wisely and set a realistic goal

Having a clear outline of budget means you can focus your finances on the things that matter the most to you within the build. It’s vital for homeowners on a budget to plan meticulously and stick to it as changes often incur a charge. A well-thought-out plan prevents expensive revisions and enables expectations to be managed. There’s nothing worse than embarking on a major project you fail to finish off, which ultimately disrupts your living conditions!

2) Consider cost-effective building materials

Consider wallet-friendly materials which don't sacrifice on style and functionality, still adding tons of character and personality to your abode. Take advantage of lightweight materials which require less labour to build and will ultimately lower overall cost.

3) Opt for a ‘design and build’ company or project manage yourself!

Choose a company with a ‘design and build’ approach which provides a clear price point from the outset unlike the architect with builder and project manager option (costlier and vague on its overall cost). Make sure you hire well-referenced tradespeople and never pay for building work up front - agree staged payments in advance to ensure work conducted is in line with what was planned.

4) Save on planning fees and build good relationships with neighbours

Trim back on planning fees by designing your extension within the permitted development rights. It's also imperative to maintain cordial communication with your neighbours to avoid bearing a hefty fee for a formal Party Wall agreement or having to involve a professional surveyor. Keep them informed about your extension plans in writing eight weeks before work starts, and the best-case scenario would be them writing back showing they have no objections.

5) Stick to off-the-shelf instead of made-to-order

Swapping custom-made for off the shelf products will be a smart move for homeowners on a tight budget. Bespoke fittings and fixtures such as corner windows and floor-to-ceiling glass panels are bound to drive up your budget substantially, compared to standard-sized doors and windows. Go for materials that are readily available and easy to source which tend to be much affordable - make sure you never compromise on the quality as you ultimately want a home to age well and stand the test of time!

6) Remember the 3’Rs (Recycle, Reuse, Repair)

Properly reusing and upcycling old furniture is definitely good practice for frugal homeowners - a broken chest of drawers can be given a fresh coat of paint and used as a planter in your garden for example. Save on skip hire costs by recycling any unwanted materials or resell them at scrap yards or on Facebook Marketplace to make some extra cash!

In East Dulwich, Cara and Roman’s Victorian terrace home was extended by Plus Rooms. The couple are “so happy” with their home and feel “Plus Rooms made the process much less daunting”. They would advise anyone looking to carry our renovation works to “plan ahead, budget for any contingency costs and be as realistic as possible” but to “trust the process because the end result is more than worth it.”

For more information, visit: plusrooms.co.uk/