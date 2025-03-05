Top five kitchen trends for spring

Plus Rooms Kitchen

As the seasons change and the warmer weather approaches, the design trends for kitchens also transition. From refreshing colour palettes and biophilic design features to innovative storage, there are so many ways to spruce up your home for the new season. Whether you’re planning a complete makeover or just a seasonal refresh, these top five kitchen design trends will help breathe new life into your space.

James Bernard, director of design and build company Plus Rooms, who have undertaken over 1,400 kitchen design projects, gives his take on what will be trending this spring…

A Vibrant, Green Colour Palette

Green is often associated with nature, tranquility, and rejuvenation. By incorporating green into your kitchen’s colour scheme, you can create a calming atmosphere that invites family gatherings and culinary creativity. This colour not only brings a breath of fresh air into your space but also promotes a sense of well-being. It’s a versatile colour that can adapt to various styles, from modern to rustic, making it a great choice for any home. These hues bring a cosy yet modern feel to kitchen cabinetry, backsplashes, and even ceilings, creating a welcoming and harmonious space. If a full commitment to green feels daunting, consider adding subtle accents. This could include green bar stools, cushions, decorative items, or a kitchen island that complement your existing colour palette. These small touches can seamlessly integrate green into your kitchen without overwhelming the space, making a gentle impact.

A Biophilic Design

Biophilic design, a concept that emphasises connecting with nature indoors, is a major trend in kitchen design. The best ways to incorporate this into your kitchen include… Maximise natural light by featuring large windows or skylights. If natural light is limited, strategically placed task lighting can mimic the warm glow of sunlight. Live plants not only add a touch of freshness but also improve air quality. Choose low-maintenance varieties that thrive in kitchens, such as snake plants, spider plants, or herbs. Wood, stone, and other natural materials bring a sense of the outdoors into your kitchen. Consider wood cabinetry, natural stone countertops like granite or soapstone, or exposed brick walls for a rustic touch.

Statement Artwork

Statement artwork is becoming a key trend in kitchen design, transforming cooking spaces into personalised and visually engaging environments. Homeowners are incorporating bold, oversized art pieces, colourful prints, and abstract paintings to add character that blends artistic expression with functionality. Even if your kitchen is on the smaller end of the scale, don’t be afraid to add large statement pieces. They’re a great choice as they create visual impact without cluttering the room. It also simplifies the decor, reducing the need for multiple smaller items. Adding a vibrant abstract painting or a serene landscape is a striking focal point in your kitchen for the springtime.

Smart Technology Integration

Technology is no longer confined to our living rooms; it’s making its way into the kitchen in a big way this spring. Smart kitchens are all about integrating technology seamlessly into the cooking experience, increasing efficiency and convenience. From ovens and refrigerators to dishwashers and coffee makers, a wide range of smart appliances are available. These appliances can be controlled remotely using your smartphone or voice-activated assistants, making it easier to preheat the oven or start the dishwasher even when you’re not in the kitchen. Imagine asking your kitchen to preheat the oven or brew coffee – voice-activated controls are making this a reality. These hands-free systems allow you to control various appliances with simple voice commands, perfect for when your hands are full. Promote hygiene and convenience with touchless taps that automatically turn on and off when you place your hand near them. This is a great feature for busy kitchens and helps in maintaining cleanliness.

Moveable Kitchen Islands

Elevate your spring clean with a whole reorganisation of your kitchen. An island is a great way to maximise space while also keeping the design stylish. When it comes to ideas for storage, you can’t go wrong with an island. Making it a moveable island opens up even more possibilities, allowing you to move the island to where you need it most, along with storing frequently used items close by. A well-designed island can be used as a cooking surface, storage space, and dining space all in one. For more mobility, consider not including large cabinet doors on the island so that accessing them is easier and doesn’t need much space to open.

To find out more about Plus Rooms, visit: https://plusrooms.co.uk/