Top tips to keep your plants thriving this winter

As winter settles in and daylight hours shrink, indoor gardening enthusiasts may find it more challenging to keep their plants thriving.

For renters or those with limited outdoor space, plants are an easy way to bring a touch of nature into your home, creating a calming, homely atmosphere.

However, not all plants are designed to thrive indoors—especially in the colder months.

Kimberley Pope, Senior Resident Services Manager at Grainger plc's The Mint development in Guildford, shares her top three tips for creating your very own indoor urban sanctuary and keeping your plants healthy all year round.

1. Use Self-Watering Tools

For those with busy schedules or frequent travel plans, self-watering tools can be a game-changer. These clever devices ensure your plants stay hydrated, even when you're away.

Kimberley said: “Self-watering tools, such as plant water globes, are a fantastic option for anyone who finds it difficult to keep up with regular watering.

“These globes slowly release water over a period of time—up to two weeks—so you can rest easy while on holiday or at work.

“They also come in a range of fun colours and designs, so you can match them with your apartment’s aesthetic.

“For those who prefer a more sustainable solution, self-watering plant pots are another great option.

With a built-in water reservoir, these pots allow plants to absorb moisture as needed, ensuring a consistent level of hydration for your plants.”

2. Harness the Power of Mirrors

While houseplants need sunlight to thrive, many urban apartments can have limited natural light, especially during the winter months.

Kimberley said: “Mirrors can be a simple yet effective way to boost the amount of light your plants receive. By strategically placing mirrors opposite dark corners or near windows, you can reflect light back into the room, creating a brighter and more spacious feel while giving your plants the sunlight they crave.”

3. Choose Low-Maintenance Plants with Added Benefits

Some great choices are spider plants and snake plants, which are both excellent for improving indoor air quality.

These plants convert carbon dioxide into oxygen at night and help regulate airflow, creating a cleaner, fresher environment in your home.

“Plants like the Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum) are perfect for those who want a plant that requires little attention,” said Kimberley.

She added: “They can survive in lower light conditions and are known for their air-purifying properties, helping to reduce indoor allergens and moisture in the air.

“They’re ideal for bedrooms and bathrooms where you want to promote restful sleep and a healthier atmosphere.”