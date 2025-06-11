Top UK cities for home renovation loans as homeowners choose to improve, not move

Empty room with renovations being made

With local homeowners increasingly choosing to stay put and upgrade their existing homes rather than face the soaring costs of moving. According to new data from specialist lender Pepper Money, The city now has the third largest demand, with 9.1% of secured loans used for home improvements in this region – placing it third in the UK – with the average loan in the city hitting £27,875.

Amid high mortgage rates, limited housing stock, and soaring moving costs, residents are opting to stay put and invest in their existing properties. National search demand for “home improvement” rose 19% last quarter, with over 76,000 searches in April 2025 alone.

UK Cities Investing the Most in Home Improvements

According to Pepper Money’s customer data, it is revealed that home improvement loans now account for 9.7% of all borrowing, making them the second most popular reason for taking out a loan in the UK. The average loan value for home improvements was £33,795.

Birmingham (13.4%), Sheffield (9.5%), and Cardiff (9.1%) are leading the way in demand, as rising house prices and economic pressures push homeowners to invest in their current properties rather than relocate.

It’s no surprise that London leads the way in cost of home improvement borrowing, with an average loan size of £61,867. Higher property values in the capital mean homeowners are more willing — and often need — to invest significant sums to enhance their homes, whether through loft conversions, extensions, or major refurbishments.

Brighton (£44,548) and Manchester (£43,322) follow closely behind, reflecting the ongoing trend in high-demand urban areas where moving costs are prohibitive and improving an existing property often makes better financial sense. In these cities, where house prices have remained resilient and space is at a premium, investing in a home upgrade can offer a smarter route to long-term value growth.

UK City Home Improvements Loans Average Loan Amount (£) Birmingham 13.4% 30,147 Sheffield 9.5% 23,190 Cardiff 9.1% 27,875 Nottingham 8.4% 26,892 Manchester 7.8% 43,322 Leicester 7.6% 30,892 Newcastle upon Tyne 7.4% 27,006 Glasgow 6.8% 28,562 Bristol 6.0% 37,614 Edinburgh 5.3% 35,808 Liverpool 5.1% 19,667 London 4.9% 61,867 Brighton 4.9% 44,548 Leeds 3.8% 35,738

High-Value Projects Add the Most ROI

Data from Pepper Money shows that while projects like loft conversions can cost up to £75,000, they can add up to 20% to a home’s value—around £53,664, based on the UK’s average house price of £268,319.

Pepper Money’s research shows that high-impact renovations such as loft conversions, kitchen upgrades, and energy efficiency improvements are top choices among borrowers. While projects can range in cost, they often provide a strong return on investment.

Improvement Avg. Cost Estimated Value Added Loft Conversion (bedroom + bathroom) £27,500 – £75,000 Up to 20% Kitchen Renovation £6,200 – £50,000 5–10% Energy Efficiency Upgrades £10,000 – £15,000 5–10% Garage Conversion £10,000 – £20,000 10–15%

Funding Smarter: Secured Loans Offer Flexibility

Homeowners are increasingly opting for secured loans as a way to fund large-scale projects without disturbing existing mortgage terms. Unlike unsecured personal loans, secured loans allow for borrowing up to £1 million with terms of up to 30 years, helping keep monthly payments manageable.

Ryan McGrath, Director of Secured Loans at Pepper Money comments: “With mortgage rates remaining high and moving costs continuing to rise, more homeowners are choosing to stay put and invest in upgrading their current homes rather than relocating. At Pepper Money, we’re seeing a growing number of customers taking out secured loans to fund major renovation projects — from loft conversions to energy efficiency upgrades — that add both comfort and value.

"Choosing how to finance a home improvement project is an important decision. The right approach can not only transform your living space but could also boost the value of your property. Whether it’s through remortgaging, taking out a loan, or using savings, it’s vital to find a solution that fits your financial goals and circumstances. Speaking with a mortgage broker or financial adviser can help you navigate the best path forward.

"Depending on your situation, a secured loan may enable you to borrow anything from £5k to £1m with repayment terms of 3 to 30 years which means you can minimise your monthly repayments, with the amount available based on factors like your credit history, financial situation, and property equity. Whereas you may find an unsecured loan is limited to £25,000 over 5 years which means you monthly repayments will be high.”

Advice for Homeowners

Pepper Money recommends homeowners consider key factors such as project cost, interest rates, repayment terms, and budget planning before deciding how to fund a renovation. Comparing options and seeking professional advice from mortgage brokers can ensure the right financial decision for individual needs.