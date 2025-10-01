Trade body tips to support homeowners ahead of National Flood Week

James Berry, Deputy CEO, PCA

A national trade body is offering householders tips to help mitigate the risk of water damage to their properties, in the run-up to National Flood Week.

The Environment Agency’s Flood Action Week takes place on 13 – 19 October.

This annual campaign raises awareness of the risk of flooding and the steps that can be taken to prepare, by encouraging individuals and communities to assess their long-term flood risk, sign up for flood warnings and consider taking protective action.

In line with the objectives of the initiative, experts at the Property Care Association (PCA), have set out their top ten tips for flood resilience.

They are urging householders to take steps now, to avoid the disruption, personal impact and spiralling costs of post-flood repairs.

The PCA’s top ten tips for flood resilience:

Knowing your future flood risk. Use tools such as the Environment Agency’s flood risk checker.

Fitting a flood protection guard to doors or replacing doors completely with a flood resistant alternative. Garage door protection is also available.

Replacing standard airbricks with ‘self-closing’ alternatives and painting brickwork with a water-resistant solution.

Fitting a ‘non return valve’ to prevent sewage going back into the building.

Sealing all gaps around outside pipes or wires coming through the brickwork to prevent water entering through the drilled holes.

Giving consideration to the fitting of a pump to evacuate water coming from beneath the building.

Replacing standard gypsum plaster with an alternative that does not absorb or retain water.

Using ceramic or stone tiles with waterproof adhesive and grout.

Putting electric sockets higher up the wall (with the cabling coming down from the ceiling, rather than the standard lay-out from below).

Replacing kitchens with one that can be cleaned, dried and reused, such as one made of marine ply or steel.

James Berry, Deputy CEO of the PCA, said: “Measures such as these can be adopted in modern buildings, or during the recovery or refurbishment of older buildings, to provide a greater level of resilience and protection from the impacts of flood water.

“They can help lessen the cost of recovering a home after a flood and the distress flooding can cause for householders.

“We currently see a low uptake of flood resilience schemes, despite evidence that homes protected from flood water incur only minor damage.

“PCA members who operate in the flood sector can help householders understand the potential flood risks for their property and set out steps that can be taken to ensure homes are as resistant and resilient as possible.”

For help and advice about flood resistance and resilience measures, go to: https://www.property-care.org/homeowners