Trends expert shares the top interior trends for 2025

Home trends

As we step into 2025, the latest interior design trends are all about creating more immersive and personalised spaces. With homeowners and renters increasingly seeking to turn their homes into sanctuaries, the 2025 trends focus on engaging the senses. It’s all about adding vibrancy and embracing a variety of textures to enhance comfort, style, and personality.

Johanna Constantinou, interior trends expert at Tapi Carpets & Floors predicts the six trends that will be taking the interior world by storm in 2025.

Sensory spaces

This year's major trend is the concept of “Sensory Spaces”, which means designing rooms that engage multiple senses to create a truly three-dimensional experience. This approach involves carefully playing with light, scents, colour, sound, and texture to make rooms feel both relaxing and inviting. Key tactile elements include plush Saxony carpets, textured wallpapers, and wall panelling, which add depth and enhance comfort.

In 2025, sensory spaces embrace a palette of "textured tones" that combine warm woods, herringbone patterns, and earthy hues like beige, taupe, and terracotta. These tones, layered with soft furnishings such as candles, faux furs, and rich textiles, create a warm, cosy ambience that feels stylish yet comforting, transforming any room into a personal retreat.

Pops of colour in neutral spaces

Following the fashion world’s love for bold accents, 2025’s interiors embrace “Pops of colour in neutral spaces.” Just as a splash of red or a leopard print accessory can elevate a room, adding vibrant touches to a neutral palette creates focal points and enhances visual depth.

Imagine a neutral living room featuring a bright red lamp, a quirky piece of wall art, or a patterned rug that draws the eye and adds personality without overpowering the calm backdrop.

Laminate and luxury vinyl tile (LVT)

Laminate and Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) remain popular choices for flooring, particularly in designs that replicate the warmth and texture of natural wood. These options are not only affordable but also highly customisable, allowing homeowners to achieve high-end aesthetics, such as herringbone or parquet patterns, at a fraction of the price of real wood.

Laminate and LVT offer durability and water resistance, making them ideal for high-traffic areas like kitchens and hallways, as well as bathrooms where moisture is a concern.

Their versatility means they can be styled to suit both contemporary and traditional interiors, giving any room a timeless elegance with a touch of luxury, all without breaking the bank.

Natural stone and cream tones

Natural stone and soft, earthy colours are making a comeback as homeowners increasingly seek to create grounding, organic spaces that offer a sense of calm in today’s fast-paced world. This aesthetic celebrates nature’s tranquil beauty by incorporating raw materials like stone walls, terracotta floors, and wood accents, all in soothing hues that pay homage to the serenity of the outdoors.

Cream-toned carpets paired with beige and warm grey accents, pampas grass, and chunky, knitted throws are perfect as each element chosen creates a soft, comforting environment. This trend will resonate widely in 2025 as people continue to prioritise wellness within their homes.

Colour drenching

Another trend that will make waves in interior design in 2025 is colour drenching. This involves using one bold hue across walls, ceilings, and even furnishings to create a seamless and dramatic look. To incorporate this trend into your space, start by selecting a colour that resonates with the room’s purpose and atmosphere - deep blues or greens can evoke calm, while warm terracottas or rich rusts bring warmth and energy.

Extend the colour across walls, trim, and even accessories like rugs and throw pillows for a fully saturated, cohesive feel. Colour drenching not only brings depth to a space but also creates a striking and harmonious aesthetic that’s both modern and visually captivating.

Pick n’ mix pattern mixing

For those looking to inject some fun and energy into their interiors, the Pick n’ mix pattern mixing trend offers an exciting approach to decor. This style embraces a creative combination of complimentary patterns within a coordinated colour palette, allowing you to layer prints without overwhelming the space.

Think vibrant patterns on vinyl flooring, bold rugs, patterned cushions, and eclectic artwork - all working together to create a cohesive yet playful look. By choosing a unifying colour scheme, such as jewel tones, earthy hues, or pastels, the mix of patterns feels curated rather than chaotic, adding depth and personality to any room.

Johanna says: “From sensory-focused design to bold colour accents, natural finishes, and textured tones, the 2025 trends allow homeowners to craft a unique blend of style, comfort, and personality. With these ideas, anyone can transform their space into an inspiring, welcoming retreat.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.tapi.co.uk/the-ideas-hub/style-inspiration/what-type-of-flooring-suits-your-decor