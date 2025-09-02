TV architect George Clarke shares expert tips for starting your own renovation

Looking to take on a home renovation? TV architect and renovation pro, George Clarke, has shared his expert advice for getting it right the first time. With many sharing their own renovation journeys on social media, it’s easy to believe that renovating a home is a simple process. But behind every transformation lies a mountain of planning, hard work and potential setbacks, something George Clarke believes more homeowners need to be prepared for.

To help homeowners avoid common pitfalls, George partnered with Express Bi-Folding Doors to share their expert tips on how to approach a renovation the right way. From setting realistic budgets and timelines to making smart design choices that add long-term value, these are the key factors to consider before picking up a hammer or calling in the contractors.

Set a realistic budget but spend it wisely

A realistic budget is key, but within that, quality should always win. Choose the best products you can afford rather than going for the cheapest option. It’s tempting to cut corners, but low-cost materials often mean costly replacements in just a few years. If you’re planning to stay in your home long-term, invest in finishes and fixtures that will go the distance.

George Clarke

Bring in a good architect

A good architect isn’t just there to draw up plans, they’re there to help bring your dream home to life. It’s their job to understand how you live and design styles you love, and then design a space that works perfectly for you. The right architect will not only meet your brief but give you a home that’s even better than you imagined.

Make all your design decisions early

Renovations follow a clear order, from structure to electrics, plumbing and fittings. Making decisions up front can save you time, money, and a whole lot of stress, so before any work begins, lock in your choices such as where the sockets go, what taps you want, and lighting placement. The more you decide early, the smoother the whole process runs.

Build a good team

Renovating requires a team, and you want the best players on your side. Take time to research tradespeople and suppliers, check out their past work, and don’t just go with the cheapest quote as having trust in their ability is crucial. If your budget allows, bring in a project manager too. Juggling timelines, deliveries and trades while working your day job is a lot. A good project manager can help take that weight off your shoulders.

Don’t pick quick trends

Trends can come and go, but your renovation needs to last when you’re putting so much time and effort into it! Choose a style that feels timeless and true to you, rather than chasing what's popular on your social feeds right now. The goal is a home that reflects your personality, supports your lifestyle, and still looks great in ten years’ time. If it feels like home to you, you're doing it right.