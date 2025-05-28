UK home renovation spend surges 26%

Houzz, the leading platform for home renovation and design, empowering industry professionals and their clients with all-in-one project management and design software, released the findings of their 2025 UK Houzz & Home Study, revealing a significant rise in home renovation spending amid evolving consumer priorities and economic pressures.

More than half of homeowners renovated their homes in 2024 (51%) at a median spend* of £21,440, according to Houzz, the leading platform for home renovation and design, empowering industry professionals and their clients with all-in-one project management and design software. The 2025 UK Houzz & Home Study of more than 1,000 UK respondents found that the median spend increased by 26% year on year (£17,000 in 2023), with the top 10% of renovating homeowners spending £169,000 on home renovations.

With 53% of renovating homeowners residing in homes built in 1940 or earlier, repairs and system upgrades are a key focus. Nearly 2 in 5 homeowners undertook home repairs (39%) in 2024. Of those who renovated, more than 2 in 5 homeowners upgraded heating systems, closely followed by plumbing and electrical (43%, 42% and 39%, respectively). Home renovation activity is expected to continue into 2025, with 3 in 5 of the surveyed renovating homeowners planning to decorate (60%) and almost half planning to renovate (49%) this year, both figures similar to those cited last year (59% and 49% in 2023).

“While rising costs for goods and services are influencing renovation spend, activity remains stable,” said Marine Sargsyan, staff economist at Houzz. “With almost half of homeowners planning renovations, it suggests that the need to update ageing housing stock continues to fuel demand for home improvements.”

Kitchen renovation

Professional hiring remains widespread across all project types and sizes, with more than 9 in 10 homeowners (94%) choosing to work with a pro. Speciality service providers such as electricians (59%) and plumbers (56%) were the most commonly hired. Notably, demand for cabinetry professionals rose by 8 percentage points year over year to 27%, while hiring of painters, roofers, and architects also increased, each by 5 percentage points (41%, 31%, and 25%, respectively). Homeowners also turn to builders, interior designers and design & build firms for their guidance and execution. When planning a renovation, homeowners can find and hire building, renovation and design pros using Houzz Pro for a standout experience.

Long-term Commitment to Our Homes

Renovating homeowners are committed to living in their homes long-term, with 3 in 5 planning to stay put for at least 11 years following their project (61%). Pent-up demand continues to be the strongest motivator for home upgrades, with renovating homeowners reporting they finally have the financial means and time to pursue a renovation (36% and 33%, respectively).

Funding Sources

Houzz report

The majority of renovating homeowners continued to rely on savings to fund their renovations (83%), followed by proceeds from a previous house sale (20%) and credit cards (13%). The use of gifts or inheritance saw a modest increase, rising to 12% from 9% in 2023, while the use of credit cards fell 5 percentage points (18% in 2023).

Entrances in the Spotlight

Upgrades to entrances saw a slight increase year on year. Nearly a third decorated their existing entrance or mudroom (32%), nearly a quarter renovated or upgraded (24%), and 7% added or extended their entrance (compared to 29%, 20%, and 4% respectively in 2023).

Outdoor Projects Offer Aesthetic and Functional Improvements

Half of renovating homeowners enhanced their outdoor spaces in 2024 (50%). While aesthetic improvements are common, many homeowners are also making functional upgrades. The most frequently tackled projects include work on beds and borders (29%), lighting systems (23%) and security systems (16%). Additionally, renovating homeowners are investing in hardscape and structural features, with sheds and workshops the most common outdoor structure project (17%), followed by gazebos or pergolas (11%) and decks (9%). Although built-in outdoor kitchens remain a niche feature (3%), their popularity has shown a slight uptick from 2% in 2023.

* Median spend is the midpoint level, meaning half of renovating homeowners on Houzz spent more and half spent less.

The Houzz & Home Study

The annual UK Houzz & Home Study is the largest survey of residential renovation, building and decorating activity published. The survey covers a wide range of renovation projects in 2024, from interior renovations and extensions to home systems, exterior upgrades and outdoor projects. Data gathered includes historical and planned spends, professional involvement, motivations and challenges behind building, renovation and decorating projects, as well as planned activities for 2025. The 2025 study includes more than 1,000 respondents in the UK alone, providing insights into the home improvement activity of the millions of users of the Houzz site and mobile apps.