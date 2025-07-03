UK Sees 22% Increase in Domestic Solar Panel System Installations in First Six Months of 2025

The rise comes as poll reveals nearly half of Brits want to become more eco-conscious to save the planet.

More than 99,500 domestic solar panel system installations took place in the first six months of 2025 in the UK, a 22% increase on figures from the same period last year (81,539).

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new research, collated by renewable energy experts iChoosr, also shows the areas of the UK where the most domestic solar panel system installations have taken place so far in 2025. Argyll and Bute currently takes the lead with 1.4% of households now having solar panel installations, followed by The Cotswolds (1.38%) and Ceredigion (1.29%). Five of the areas in the top ten are in Wales. The data was sourced from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), an independent certification scheme that certifies microgeneration (renewable energy) products and installers.

The analysis also reveals an 18% increase in wider domestic renewable energy uptake for the last six months vs January-June 2024, with heat pumps, battery storage and solar panels all seeing boosts in installation numbers. This comes after recent findings from iChoosr shows almost half of UK adults want to become more eco-conscious to look after the planet (47%), one third are interested in installing solar panels (32%) and one in five in installing a heat pump (18%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows the launch, on 30 June, of the Government’s new Solar Roadmap, which it describes as ‘a pathway for the UK to rapidly accelerate the roll out of solar, helping drive down bills, supporting tens of thousands of jobs and powering economic growth with clean energy’.

Nearly 100,000 domestic solar panel systems were installed in the UK from January to June this year, a 22% increase on the same period in 2024.

George Frost, UK Country Manager at iChoosr, says: “We welcome the government’s aims to reduce carbon emissions and cut household energy bills, and it’s especially encouraging to see increasing practical and financial support for the adoption of renewable energy sources across the UK.”

iChoosr helped enable over 5% of UK domestic solar panel system installations in the first six months of 2025. This is by partnering with local authorities to deliver schemes which enable large-scale adoption of renewable energy sources, including solar panels, battery storage, EV chargers and heat pumps, as well as energy switching to renewable electricity tariffs. Its digital platforms simplify decision-making and reduce costs through community group-buying, connecting energy-conscious residents to qualified energy suppliers and installers.

George Frost continues,“We are proud that our group-buying schemes are accounting for an ever-growing share of green energy installations. We know that many in the UK want to take steps to go greener, although they struggle to know where to start. Our goal is to empower individuals to make confident, informed choices, removing barriers to renewable energy options by making them more affordable and accessible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Globally, more than 11 million households have joined iChoosr’s schemes so far, including Solar Together – a group-buying solar panel scheme, the Switch Together heat pump scheme - offering access to professional and competitively priced heat pump installations, and Big Community Switch – a collective energy switching scheme to save money on bills.