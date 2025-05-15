UK’s most popular areas for property buys revealed
When it comes to buying property in the UK, location still plays a major part on where people go. From bustling city neighbourhoods to peaceful countryside communities, where people choose to live is influenced by everything from affordability and connectivity to lifestyle and local development.
That’s why Online Marketing Surgery has teamed up with UPVC home renovation specialists Spray Vue to launch the Popular Property Report, which looks at where residential property sales are rising and those seeing far less movement.
Where Buyers Are Moving
At the top of the list is Nine Elms in Wandsworth, with a total of 286 property sales. This riverside part of London has seen major investment in recent years, and its mix of new developments, transport upgrades and lifestyle appeal seems to be drawing significant interest.
Following close behind is Newcastle Great Park & Dinnington with 262 sales. Kensington in Liverpool, Ebbsfleet & Greenhithe and Amble, Shilbottle & Swarland also feature prominently in the top 10, showing that buyers are drawn to a wide range of locations across the UK.
Top 10 Neighbourhoods with the Highest Property Sales
|Area
|Local Authority
|Amount of property sales
|Nine Elms
|Wandsworth
|286
|Newcastle Great Park & Dinnington
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|262
|Kensington
|Liverpool
|241
|Ebbsfleet & Greenhithe
|Dartford
|233
|Amble, Shilbottle & Swarland
|Northumberland
|224
|Towcester East & Paulerspury
|West Northamptonshire
|224
|Corby Village & Weldon
|North Northamptonshire
|223
|Wroughton, Wichelstowe & Chiseldon
|Swindon
|220
|Market Harborough West, Great Bowden & Lubenham
|Harborough
|220
|Silvertown & Royal Wharf
|Newham
|217
The UK’s Quietest Neighbourhoods for Property Sales
At the other end of the scale is St Raphaels in Brent, with just 6 property sales in the past year, the lowest figure nationally. It’s followed by areas like Hyde Park in Leeds, Little Ilford East in Newham, and Pendleton in Salford, all recording fewer than 10 sales.
|Area
|Local Authority
|Amount of property sales
|St Raphaels
|Brent
|6
|Hyde Park
|Leeds
|7
|Thamesmead Birchmere Park
|Greenwich
|7
|Little Ilford East
|Newham
|7
|Pendleton
|Salford
|8
|Lozells East
|Birmingham
|8
|Nechells
|Birmingham
|8
|Euston
|Camden
|8
|Ladbroke Grove
|Kensington and Chelsea
|8
|Welsh Harp
|Brent
|9
Methodology:
We used property sale data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the total residential property sales for MSOA areas in October 2023 to September 2024.