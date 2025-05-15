UK’s most popular areas for property buys revealed

By Liam Edwards
Contributor
15th May 2025, 10:12am
Someone owning new property.placeholder image
Someone owning new property.
A new report ranks neighbourhoods in the UK based on the amount of residential property sales.

When it comes to buying property in the UK, location still plays a major part on where people go. From bustling city neighbourhoods to peaceful countryside communities, where people choose to live is influenced by everything from affordability and connectivity to lifestyle and local development.

Most Popular

That’s why Online Marketing Surgery has teamed up with UPVC home renovation specialists Spray Vue to launch the Popular Property Report, which looks at where residential property sales are rising and those seeing far less movement.

Where Buyers Are Moving

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the top of the list is Nine Elms in Wandsworth, with a total of 286 property sales. This riverside part of London has seen major investment in recent years, and its mix of new developments, transport upgrades and lifestyle appeal seems to be drawing significant interest.

Following close behind is Newcastle Great Park & Dinnington with 262 sales. Kensington in Liverpool, Ebbsfleet & Greenhithe and Amble, Shilbottle & Swarland also feature prominently in the top 10, showing that buyers are drawn to a wide range of locations across the UK.

Top 10 Neighbourhoods with the Highest Property Sales

Area Local Authority Amount of property sales
Nine Elms Wandsworth 286
Newcastle Great Park & Dinnington Newcastle upon Tyne 262
Kensington Liverpool 241
Ebbsfleet & Greenhithe Dartford 233
Amble, Shilbottle & Swarland Northumberland 224
Towcester East & Paulerspury West Northamptonshire 224
Corby Village & Weldon North Northamptonshire 223
Wroughton, Wichelstowe & Chiseldon Swindon 220
Market Harborough West, Great Bowden & Lubenham Harborough 220
Silvertown & Royal Wharf Newham 217

The UK’s Quietest Neighbourhoods for Property Sales

At the other end of the scale is St Raphaels in Brent, with just 6 property sales in the past year, the lowest figure nationally. It’s followed by areas like Hyde Park in Leeds, Little Ilford East in Newham, and Pendleton in Salford, all recording fewer than 10 sales.

Area Local Authority Amount of property sales
St Raphaels Brent 6
Hyde Park Leeds 7
Thamesmead Birchmere Park Greenwich 7
Little Ilford East Newham 7
Pendleton Salford 8
Lozells East Birmingham 8
Nechells Birmingham 8
Euston Camden 8
Ladbroke Grove Kensington and Chelsea 8
Welsh Harp Brent 9

Methodology:

We used property sale data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the total residential property sales for MSOA areas in October 2023 to September 2024.

Related topics:Office for National Statistics
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice