UK’s only purpose-built Catholic Seminary in Wonersh, Surrey, with Pope-gifted Magnolia trees and planning for 52 new homes, available via Beauchamp Estates and JLL for a guide price of £16 million

One of the UK’s most significant and stunning heritage properties, St John’s Seminary in Wonersh, Surrey, the only purpose-built Catholic Seminary in the UK, is a Grade II Listed architectural masterpiece set within 45 acres of rolling countryside, now available to purchase for a guide price of £16 million to developers or investors.

The site, which has recently been granted detailed planning permission for the development of 52 exceptional new homes, offers a rare opportunity for a discerning developer to create an exclusive residential community that harmonises heritage with modern living. Beauchamp Estates and JLL have been exclusively appointed to manage the sale of this extraordinary property.

St John’s Seminary was founded in 1889 by Bishop John Butt to train Catholic priests for the Diocese of Southwark and, later, the Diocese of Arundel and Brighton. Construction began that year and was completed in 1891, with the building able to accommodate 100 students. The chapel, a focal point of the seminary, was consecrated in 1896, and the grounds were further enhanced by the planting of eight magnolia trees, a gift from Pope Leo XIII. Remarkably, seven of these historic trees still grace the grounds today.

Designed by Frederick Walters, one of the preeminent Catholic architects of the 19th century, St John’s Seminary is an exquisite example of Dutch/Jacobean architectural style. The main building, constructed from red brick with intricate stone detailing, features a striking façade with pilaster piers, decorative gables, dormer windows, and a central portico with rubbed brick arches. The wings, simpler in design, enclose a courtyard, while the chapel, adorned with arched windows, decorative buttresses, and a copper spirelet, adds a spiritual grandeur to the estate.

Throughout the 20th century, St John’s Seminary expanded its facilities to accommodate its growing role as a hub for ecclesiastical training. By the 1960s, the chapel and wings had been significantly extended. However, as interest in the priesthood declined in the early 21st century, the decision was made to close the seminary at the end of the 2021 academic year.

The 45-acre site was acquired in 2022 by St John’s Wonersh Ltd, a private equity consortium led by DML Development Managers Ltd, in a joint venture with This is Home and Healey Real Estate. Since then, extensive work has gone into securing detailed planning consent for the sensitive regeneration of this historic landmark.

St John’s Seminary is set within 45 acres of beautiful grounds that offer a peaceful and secluded setting while maintaining easy access to nearby Guildford, just 15 minutes away. The estate benefits from a privileged location in Wonersh, a quintessential English village in the heart of the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). The property is surrounded by rolling hills, mature woodland, and open fields, ensuring a sense of privacy and exclusivity for future residents.

The approved development, awarded full consent planning permission in February 2025, proposes a scheme of 52 new homes. The carefully designed project blends the historic architecture of the seminary with sensitively integrated new-build extensions, ensuring that the character of the site is preserved while introducing a contemporary, sustainable lifestyle.

The vision for St John’s has been brought to life by Ecotecture, an award-winning eco-architecture firm led by Joanna Saady, whose expertise lies in preserving heritage buildings while incorporating environmentally conscious design principles. The scheme was shaped through extensive public consultation with local residents, the parish council, and key stakeholders, ensuring that the development meets the needs of both the community and future occupiers. There were no objections made by local residents during planning.

The development will feature a diverse mix of properties that carefully integrate new and converted dwellings. The main seminary building will house 15 conversion apartments, ranging from one- to four-bedrooms, with sizes ranging from 630 sq ft to 5,280 sq ft. Among these is a lateral penthouse that occupies the entire top floor. The wings of the Seminary will be converted into 13 townhouses, offering four- and five-bedroom homes over three or four floors, with sizes ranging from 1,180 sq ft to 5,280 sq ft. One of the most distinctive townhouses will incorporate the original seminary library.

New extensions, designed to blend harmoniously with the historic architecture, will house an additional five townhouses and eight apartments. These new-build homes, ranging from 880 sq ft to 1,710 sq ft, will complement the conversion properties while offering contemporary layouts and energy-efficient designs. Nine farmstead dwellings, a mix of conversions and new builds, will offer single-storey lateral accommodation, catering to buyers seeking one- to three-bedroom homes in a rural setting. In addition, two lodge houses, the Lower Lodge at the entrance and the Upper Lodge to the southwest of the main building, will provide charming and spacious homes with sizes of 1,065 sq ft and 1,670 sq ft, respectively.

The chapel, an architectural jewel of the estate, will be repurposed as a multi-use leisure facility with the ability to create a range of amenities such as a wellness space, gymnasium, hydrotherapy pool, treatment rooms, and hot-desk open offices. This sensitive reuse of the chapel and ambulatory ensures that it remains at the heart of the community, providing a space where residents can gather, relax, and work.

Joanna Saady, Director of Ecotecture says: “St John’s presented a unique challenge: how to marry its rich heritage with the demands of sustainable, modern living. By incorporating a ‘fabric first’ approach and reusing the existing structure, the design ensures that the development respects its historical roots while significantly reducing carbon usage. The designs prioritise energy efficiency and ecological sensitivity, ensuring that St John’s will stand as an exemplar of sustainable heritage regeneration.”

Sustainability is at the core of the development. By retaining and repurposing the original structure, the scheme leverages the embodied carbon within the existing fabric, significantly reducing the carbon footprint. Many of the new homes are expected to achieve an EPC rating ofA, while the conversion homes are rated B, due to the integration of air source heat pumps, extensive photovoltaic cells on the roofs for renewable energy generation and triple-glazed windows that ensure thermal insulation and noise reduction. Permissive foot and cycle paths will encourage sustainable travel into Wonersh Village, promoting a greener and more connected community.

The landscaping strategy has been designed with ecological sensitivity in mind. Historic woodlands, hedgerows, and open spaces will be preserved and enhanced to encourage biodiversity and support local wildlife. A beautifully landscaped courtyard will serve as the focal point of the development, offering a tranquil retreat for residents while maintaining the natural character of the site.

The regeneration of St John’s will deliver significant benefits to the local community. Highway improvements and safety measures in Wonersh Village will enhance accessibility, while new public footpaths and cycle routes will encourage active travel and connectivity with surrounding areas. Green spaces and open areas will be preserved and maintained for public enjoyment, ensuring that the development contributes positively to the wider community.

Jeremy Gee, Managing Director of Beauchamp Estates, says: “St John’s is one of the most extraordinary development opportunities to come to market in recent years. The approved scheme achieves a perfect balance of heritage preservation and modern sustainability, making this a truly iconic and commercially deliverable project in one of the most desirable areas of Surrey.”

George Killen Associate – South East Land & Development at JLL says: “St John’s represents a rare chance to acquire a landmark heritage asset with a detailed planning consent that ensures a sustainable and economically viable future. With a diverse range of homes and a focus on long-term ecological and community benefits, this development is uniquely placed to appeal to discerning buyers.”

With proposed price points ranging from £450,000 to £3.2 million, St John’s is poised to attract a diverse buyer profile, from downsizers seeking elegant apartments to families desiring spacious townhouses in a countryside setting. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform one of the UK’s most historic buildings into a landmark residential development that seamlessly blends heritage, sustainability, and modern living.

