Unique home bar designed on PowerPoint was shipped to UK from New York

The owner of an incredible home bar from Brentford had to source parts from New York to complete his unique build.

Michael Higgs initially designed his bar on PowerPoint, copying an American project, before realising his creation would be impossible to source in the UK.

Fortunately, a friend in New York came to his rescue and sent the structure 3,458 miles across the Atlantic to help Michael on his way to creating the ultimate space.

The build was a unique challenge for Michael, pushing his DIY skills to their limit and creating new reasons to spend quality time with his dad. The result is an incredibly unique build sure to inspire envy in any neighbour.

Michael Higgs entered his unique home bar into Pinter's contest looking for the best backyard bar

Michael added: “I started this project to improve my terrible DIY skills and spend quality time with my dad during lockdown.

“The whole process of designing, building and maintaining The Pavilion has offered me a creative outlet and a real sense of accomplishment.”

Since completion, The Pavilion has become a favourite space for Michael’s family and friends to spend quality time year after year. The bar has seen the Higgs family through many a special occasion, from Michael’s 40th birthday celebrations to the Euro finals.

He said: “I initially designed the bar in PowerPoint before setting to work creating it.

'The Pavilion' was entered into Pinter's contest looking for the best backyard bar

“The structure is an American replica - it’s a lot chunkier than the standard flatpack kit and things were impossible to get in the UK, so I had a mate from New York ship them to me.”

Unfortunately, with the rising cost of living putting a squeeze on social and hobby spending, backyard bar spaces have become a haven for people building bonds on a budget and celebrating as a community in the unfortunate event a beloved local may have closed.

Official government data shows in the first quarter of the year, 80 pubs each month were either demolished or converted for other uses – 56% more than during the same period in 2023 and there are fears it could get even worse with the British Beer and Pub Association highlighting concerns that up to 750 pubs would close across Britain during the first of half of this year.

At the same time, there has been a 13% increase in Google Search interest for the term ‘shed bar’ and a whopping 8,600% increase in searches for ‘back garden bar’ this year – clearly showing the appetite for UK homeowners to create their own pub haven in the comfort of their homes.

While the initial investment to build a backyard bar can range from a budget DIY project using reclaimed materials, to a spare-no-expense new build, once installed, family, friends and community can still find a space to relax and unwind. Unique backyard bar spaces can also add significantly to the market value of a home, representing a worthy investment in the long run.

