'Unlock creativity: 'The Top 10 Home Influencers You Should Follow Now'

Instagram features over 172 million posts with the hashtag ‘#HomeDecor’.

Whether it’s Instagram, TikTok or Pinterest, social media is a fantastic place to unlock creativity – especially when it comes to interior design. You can’t scroll on any social media without seeing beautifully decorated homes, brilliant DIY hacks and brand-new design trends.

Instagram alone features over 172 million posts with the hashtag ‘#HomeDecor’, with a further 24.7 million posts for ‘#InteriorDecor’ and another 9.5 million for ‘#InteriorDecorating’. TikTok is a similar story, with 6.8 million posts featuring the hashtag ‘#InteriorDesign’ and a huge 9.7 million for ‘#HomeDecor’.

Stacey Solomon ( @staceysolomon)

Follow for: Upcycling and DIY renovation videos.

After first capturing the hearts of the British public on The X Factor in 2009 (remember that?), Stacey has made a real name for herself in the interior design world. Her Instagram and TikTok are stuffed full of gorgeous snaps of her family’s home – lovingly named Pickle Cottage – most of which Stacey has decorated herself!

She frequently shares her DIY and decorating tips online, upcycling old furniture to create her dream designs. Stacey also hosts BBC home design show, Sort Your Life Out, which helps families transform their cluttered homes into beautiful spaces.

Sarah Brooks ( @hearts_at_claremont)

Followers: Insta 688K | TikTok 292.1K

Follow for: Empowering DIY makeover videos.

In 2023, Sarah’s marriage ended and she decided she needed a fresh start. So, Sarah and her children (plus, two adorable dogs) moved into The Old School House, where she began her home renovation journey.

Sarah has managed to take a difficult time in her life and make it into something positive. she regularly posts makeover videos and DIY tips, showing how she transformed her new home into a gorgeous space for her and her children to feel happy and safe.

Carla Isolano ( @locationhouseofbeau)

Followers: Insta 571K | TikTok 121.3K

Follow for: Carefully curated, maximalist beauty.

Carla’s goal is to “inspire interiors enthusiasts around the globe” – and we think she’s smashing it! Her beautifully curated Instagram grid highlights her stunning interior choices and intriguing maximalist style.

From her powder blue front door, to the dark grey walls in the living room and creative wallpaper in the bathroom, Carla’s home is filled with vintage charm. Her regular ‘how to’ videos give us mere mortals hope that we could one day create something similar!

Anna King ( @makinghomematter)

Followers: Insta 520K | TikTok 67.1K

Follow for: Champagne home decor on a Prosecco budget.

Anna delivers honest, easy DIY hacks to help your home look incredible, without the need to spend excessively. With plenty of budget-friendly home hacks and creative ways to make your house feel like a home, Anna’s feed is a must for any homeowner.

Gemma Louise Miles ( @_gemmalouisemiles)

Followers: Insta 357K | TikTok 123.3K

Follow for: Cosy lifestyle and home content.

Gemma’s gorgeous family takes centre stage in her content, as she charts her experience with motherhood inside their beautiful country home. Her aim to create a relaxing, serene space and she regularly shares home accessories hauls, styling tips and videos featuring her cosy colour palette.

Matilda Bea ( @matildabeaa)

Followers: Insta 257K | TikTok 262.7K

Follow for: Vibrant lifestyle and renovation content.

Matilda’s uber-girly, vibrant style shows through in all of her videos. A pro at putting together gorgeous tablescapes, she is also in the process of renovating her own home so that it matches her sunny personality. With a delightfully unique take on decor, Matilda injects some fun into your feed.

Followers: Insta 280K

Follow for: Helpful ‘how-to’ explainers and unique style inspiration.

Substack bestseller, author and blogger Kate Watson-Smyth posts home renovation and interior design content that highlights her eye for style. She also creates ‘how-to’ and design evolution carousels so you can see how she reached the stunning conclusions!

Lara Winter ( @what_a_view_cottage)

Followers: Insta 239K

Follow for: Upcycling ideas and cosy vibes.

With simplistic upcycling and budget-friendly DIY, Lara succeeds in bringing personality and style to her cosy cottage, which she shares with her young family. With lovely explainer videos and a focus on creating a positive atmosphere, while making memories, Lara’s page is an instant pick-me-up.

Alice Gaskell ( @alicegrace_england)

Followers: Insta 188K

Follow for: Immaculate ‘before and after’ posts.

Alice charts all her home projects on her Instagram, providing stunning ‘before and after’ insights, alongside design tips and details of her own client projects. If you’re a real fan of her timeless style, she even has her own homewares collection to explore ( @alicegrace_collection).

Laura Magee ( @deco.dwelling)

Followers: Insta 115K

Follow for: Dopamine decor!

Bright, beautiful and pink, Laura’s stunning interior style is sure to make you smile! With uplifting colour palettes and an unusual design style, she brings true character to her Victorian semi-detached home. If dopamine decor is your thing, you need to follow Laura right now.