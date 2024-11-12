Up to three months’ rent paid at on new homes

With the average cost of moving house reaching over £12,000 in 2024, many homeowners feel the financial pinch when budgeting for their move.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hoping to help ease the financial stresses for the first few months after moving, L&Q has announced exclusive offers available to customers who reserve a new Shared Ownership property this autumn at its UK-wide developments.

Buyers could receive up to three months’ rent paid – a saving of up to £3000 – when they reserve an L&Q property between 1st and 30th November 2024, with the campaign stretching from Manchester City Centre through to London, Cambridge and Reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director at L&Q, comments: “We’ve been asking some of our recent purchasers what ‘home’ really means to them – is it where your independence begins as a first-time buyer, where milestones occur, families grow and celebrations take place, or simply the place they feel at their most comfortable and content?

L&Q at Victoria Riverside, Manchester

“Though every story is different, at ‘home’ is where they unfold. We want to help bring the idea of home ownership a little closer for those house-hunting this November, by offering to ease their initial monthly outgoings while they settle into their new place.”

Developments included in the month-long campaign include L&Q at Victoria Riverside, fantastically located in Manchester City Centre close to a plethora of shops, restaurants, cafes, bars and transport links. The one- and two-bedroom design-led apartments are situated in the city’s up-and-coming Red Bank neighbourhood, with residents also getting access to exclusive amenities including a podium garden, gym, co-working space and concierge service. For reservations made throughout November, three months rent will be paid up to the value of £1500 on all available homes. Prices start from £61,875 for a 25% share of a one-bedroom home (FMV: £247,500).

From the northern capital to the country’s capital, and the South East London hotspot of Catford. With just a handful of one-bedroom homes remaining at Excalibur, L&Q is offering three months’ rent paid – totalling up to £1620 – on the Shared Ownership homes sill available. Part of a significant redevelopment being delivered in partnership with Lewisham Council, Excalibur will also benefit from the extensive works underway in vibrant Catford town centre, creating more retail and community space alongside the already popular independent businesses that thrive here. Prices for remaining one-bedroom homes at Excalibur start from £79,750 for a 25% share (FMV: £319,000).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated on the banks of the River Kennet in Reading is L&Q at Huntley Wharf – a development that’s proven to be a top choice for buyers due to its prime location, and where 90% of Shared Ownership homes are now reserved. L&Q are offering six months rent paid, up to £3000, on all remaining homes. Offering the ultimate convenience, the final one-and two- bedroom apartments at L&Q at Huntley Wharf are move-in ready. Prices start from £68,750 for 25% share of a one-bedroom home (FMV: £275,000).

L&Q’s November incentive is available on selected units across 13 developments. For more information, including terms and conditions, please visit lqhomes.com/offers.