Using this common cleaning ingredient can damage your bath which could cost £150 in repairs

Cleaning fanatics and Mrs Hinch fans go crazy for the newest cleaning trends and advice on the best chemicals to use so much so that the #cleaningtiktok has over 1,600,000 posts, and counting.

However, sometimes these posts and recommendations could be doing more harm than good and could be damaging the very thing you are trying to clean. So with this in mind, expert Ryan McNicholl of plumbing parts suppliers Spares Direct have provided a comment on the common cleaning chemicals you shouldn’t be using to clean your bath and how much it can cost in repairs.

Bleach: “While effective at killing germs and feels like you are doing a deep clean, bleach can discolour and damage your bath's surface over time and lose its original colour. This is especially common in older tubs or those with specific finishes.”

Scouring powders: “These can scratch the surface of your bath, creating tiny crevices where bacteria can thrive. It can also erode the protective coating of your bath, leaving it dull, scratched, or even pitted. This can make it more susceptible to stains and mould growth.”

Magic erasers: “While effective on some surfaces, they can scratch acrylic or porcelain bathtubs. You can scratch acrylic surfaces, creating tiny imperfections that can accumulate dirt and grime over time, making the tub harder to clean. While more durable than acrylic, porcelain can also be scratched by abrasive cleaners. This can dull the finish and make the tub more susceptible to staining.”

Commercial bathroom cleaners with harsh chemicals: “Many of these contain ingredients that can harm your bath and your health. Always check the label for ingredients like chlorine, ammonia, and strong acids.”

Cost of repairs to damaged bathroom suites: "Minor scratches might be able to be buffed out or polished to reduce their visibility. Costs could range from £50 to £150.”