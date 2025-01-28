Valentine's gifts for gardeners: The first cut is the Deepest

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Yes, it's nearly here again...Valentine's Day! With beating hearts and sweating palms, the STIGA team are waiting in anticipation wondering what gardening gifts they will be given by their sweethearts this year! They are all rather hoping that one of the fab products below will be presented to them ... pah, who needs chocolates?!

The First Cut Is The Deepest

We think that award-winning SC100e Battery Pruners are a sure way to capture anybody's heart. Powerful, yet quiet and both functional and comfortable to use, this handy tool is a snip at the moment as it is on sale for only £129.

For A Beau Who Loves To Mow

For a lover who is mad about their lawn, the mid-price gift of the bundle battery mower deal comprising ...1 x Combi 748 Q AE Battery Mower1 x E 450 Battery1 x EC 415 SU Battery Chargerwill allow everything your dear heart desires for the perfect lawn-cutting experience. All for the superb price of only £350 (down from £570)

Big Love

If you have a larger budget, the Swift 372e Battery Ride On Mower could be the way to your garden lover's heart. This swift and nimble ride-on mower allows the driver to cruise through narrow gaps like many garden gates and around awkward flower beds to make gardens neat and tidy in no time!

For those who wish to give their loved one a neat lawn and a chance to put their feet up, then the A 750 Robot Mower is perfect for gardens up to 900sqm. This now comes in at the fabulous price of £1,929.00 which also includes free installation! This compact robot expertly determines the best times, locations, and cutting techniques for grass, promoting a lush, healthy lawn. Allowing the lucky owner to enjoy more leisure time in a beautifully maintained garden.

STIGA makes finding gifts easy at www.stiga.com/uk