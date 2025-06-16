Whacky but brilliant: 13 cleaning hacks you won’t believe actually work

We’ve all got that friend who swears by vinegar for everything or the gran who insists cola will clean your loo - and honestly, they might be onto something. Cleaning doesn’t have to be boring or expensive. In fact, it can be downright weird... in the best way possible.

Here This Morning's Lynsey Crombie has compiled 13 brilliantly bonkers cleaning tips that sound too strange to work – but do. You might just start looking at ketchup and tights very differently from now on...

Essential Oils on Toilet Rolls

Your loo just got a luxury upgrade. Add a few drops of your favourite essential oil to the inside of your toilet roll’s cardboard tube. Every spin releases a fresh scent. Who needs air freshener?

Bread for Broken Glass

Dropped a glass? Once you’ve picked up the obvious bits, gently press a slice of soft white bread over the area. It picks up all those tiny invisible shards your eyes (and hoover) might miss. Genius!

Ketchup to Shine Copper

Copper pans or taps looking sad? Rub on a layer of ketchup, let it sit for a few minutes, then rinse off. The acidity cuts through the tarnish, leaving them gleaming.

Tennis Ball for Scuff Marks

Scuffed your floors or walls? Cut an "X" into an old tennis ball, pop it on a broom handle, and scrub away. A surprisingly satisfying way to clean.

Toothpaste for Grass Stains

Grass stains? Don’t reach for bleach – reach for the toothpaste. Buff a dab of the white kind (not gel!) into the stain and watch it lift. Minty fresh and magical.

Vodka on Your Mattress

Pour plain vodka into a spray bottle and lightly mist your mattress. It kills bacteria, germs, and odours – and evaporates without a trace. Add a few drops of lavender or eucalyptus oil if you're feeling fancy. Just don’t soak it!

Mayonnaise for Water Rings

Those dreaded white water rings on wooden furniture? Slather on some mayo, leave it for an hour, and wipe away. It hydrates the wood and banishes the mark. Sandwich optional.

Lemons in the Dishwasher

Before your next cycle, pop half a lemon on the top rack. It naturally de-greases, removes smells, and adds shine to your glasses. Your dishwasher will thank you!

Dryer Sheets in Stinky Shoes

Smelly trainers? Slip a dryer sheet into each shoe overnight. They’ll soak up the pong and leave them smelling like laundry day.

Rice for Narrow Bottles & Vases

Trying to clean that awkward bottle neck or flower vase? Add uncooked rice, warm water, and a squirt of washing-up liquid. Shake like your life depends on it – it’s surprisingly effective.

Alka-Seltzer in the Toilet

Drop two Alka-Seltzer tablets into the toilet bowl, wait 15 minutes, and give a quick scrub. The fizz breaks down grime effortlessly. Who knew fizzy tablets could double as loo bombs?

Tights as Dusting Gloves

Old tights or stockings make incredible dusting gloves. Slip them over your hands and run over blinds, skirting boards, or ornaments. The static clings to dust like magic.

Shaving Foam for Mirror Fog

Rub a layer of shaving foam on your bathroom mirror and wipe clean. Next time you shower, it won’t fog up. Smooth, clear, and slightly surreal.

So yes – bread, vodka, mayo, and old tights can ALL have a place in your cleaning caddy. These quirky hacks might sound off-the-wall, but they’re budget-friendly, eco-friendly, and weirdly satisfying.

Ready to clean like a mad genius? Embrace the whacky… your house (and guests) will thank you.

CREDIT

ITV This Morning's Lynsey Crombie @lynsey_queenofclean is the UK's No1 home expert and TV presenter. Lynsey's best-selling book 'The 15 Minute Clean' is available to buy from AMAZON

