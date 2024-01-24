(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is an annual practice observed in various countries worldwide, including the UK, to make better use of daylight during the longer days of spring and summer.

In the UK, the clocks go forward one hour in spring and backward one hour in autumn, a transition which serves to maximise daylight in the evenings and minimise the need for artificial lighting.

But when exactly do the clocks go forward in 2024, and will your clock change its time automatically? Here is everything you need to know.

When do the clocks go forward in the UK in 2024?

In 2024, the clocks go forward one hour on Sunday 31 March 2024 at 1am. This marks the official start of British Summer Time (BST), signalling the beginning of longer days and shorter nights.

As a result, individuals across the country will experience an extra hour of daylight in the evenings.

Why do we change the clocks?

The practice of changing the clocks forward and backward is rooted in the concept of maximising daylight hours to align with human activity patterns, and DST aims to reduce the need for artificial lighting and, consequently, decrease energy consumption.

By shifting the clocks forward in spring, people can make better use of the natural daylight available in the evenings, reducing the reliance on electric lights. This leads to energy savings and a positive environmental impact.

Longer daylight hours also allow for extended periods of outdoor activities, and historically also led to increased productivity, particularly in industries such as farming.

With more daylight available in the evenings, people are more likely to engage in recreational and leisure activities after work, fostering a healthier work-life balance and enhancing overall well-being.

DST is also associated with improved road safety, with the extended daylight hours reducing the likelihood of accidents and collisions on the roads, a safety aspect which is particularly crucial for pedestrians and cyclists.

Longer daylight hours also encourage economic benefits in various sectors, including retail and tourism. As consumers spend more time outdoors, this can contribute to increased retail sales.

Additionally, the tourism industry benefits as people are more likely to participate in outdoor recreational activities and travel during the longer days of summer.

Will my clock change automatically?

People are encouraged to set their clocks forward by one hour on the designated date and adjust their schedules accordingly.

Most electronic devices, particularly those with a consistent connection to the internet such as smartphones and computers, automatically update the time, but manual adjustments may be required for traditional clocks and appliances.

When do the clocks go back?

The clocks are set to go back one hour on Sunday 27 October 2024 at 2am. This marks the end of British Summer Time (BST) and the return to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).