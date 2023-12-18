Which? Product of the Year 2023: £3.95 Aldi washing powder beats out gadgets and tech in 2023 rankings
The products have been highlighted during the ongoing cost of living crisis
The prestigious title of 'Product of the Year' has been claimed by a humble household item – washing powder.
Surprisingly, the laundry essential topped the 2023 list, and was followed by a £449 laptop and a low-cost cooker in the rankings, put together by consumer magazine Which?.
The list is settled upon through thorough assessments conducted by the magazine's impartial specialists, which encompass rigorous testing, sampling, inspection, and evaluation spanning items ranging from canned goods to cutting-edge tech.
The rankings are designed to reflect products that offer top-tier excellence and functionality at an affordable rate amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis - several entrants hail from budget-friendly or lesser-known brands.
The prestigious title of "Product of the Year" was bestowed upon Aldi's Almat Bio washing powder, priced at a mere £3.95 and triumphing over flashy tech gadgets, TVs, and even a £65,000 electric car.
Here is the list of products in full:
- Aldi Almat Bio washing powder - £3.95
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14-inch Gen 8 laptop - £449
- Currys Essentials - CFSEBK22 cooker - £209
- Skullcandy Rail True Wireless In-Ear earphones - £54.99
- Ubiquiti UniFi Protect G4 doorbell - £215
- Kobo Clara 2E eReader - £129.99
- Apple Watch 9 - £429
- Road Angel Halo Pro 2022 dash cam - £199
- Ubiquiti UVC-G4-Instant home smart camera - £166
- MacAllister MBV18-Li-2 18V 2.0Ah leaf blower - £99
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max - £1,199
- Asda Baked Beans (per can ) - 50p
- Whirlpool FFWDD 1174269 BSV UK washer dryer - £579
- Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones - £279.99
Its win came as a result of its stain removal capabilities, colour protection, fully recyclable packaging, and ingredients that pose no threat to aquatic life. In second is a Lenovo laptop lauded for its user-friendly design, swift processor and exceptional battery longevity.
Claiming the third spot is a modestly priced Currys Essentials cooker priced at just £229. Elsewhere in the rankings, a humble tin of Asda baked beans priced at 50p proved to be tastier and more cost-effective than its branded counterpart, Heinz.
Harry Rose, editor of Which? magazine, said the washing powder came out on top for "being better at doing the job it's made for than more expensive rivals, while even managing to get ahead of the competition in areas like being less harmful to wildlife."
