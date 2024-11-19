Why November and December are the best and most affordable months to buy new house

Hanningfield Park

Buyers and sellers looking for the right time to move can consider top reasons from property experts to start the process this November and December.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The autumn and winter months may not be the first that come to mind when considering a move, but potential buyers and sellers can be reassured by the experts that the end of the year is a golden opportunity to secure the ideal home.

From better deals to less competition and more opportunity, the property specialists at Beresfords Group have compiled the top reasons as to why it’s a good time to push forward and maximise the chances of achieving market goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Beresford, CEO of Beresfords Group, said: “November and December offer unique advantages for homebuyers that shouldn’t be overlooked. With less competition, motivated sellers, and the chance to plan your move ahead of the January rush, this could be the perfect time to make your property move. By considering these factors, homebuyers can maximise their opportunities and find themselves settled into their new homes just as the new year unfolds.”

1. Less competition, more opportunity

While spring and summer are peak periods for the property market, November and December see a dip in active buyers. With fewer people searching, your chances of finding the perfect property and having your offer accepted increase significantly.

2. Motivated sellers

As the year draws to a close, homeowners who list their properties are often motivated to sell. Some will be looking to relocate closer to Christmas or early New Year and their eagerness can translate to better negotiation opportunities and faster transactions for buyers. A vendor selling could well have a property they are very keen to move into in the spring and therefore, opportunities to structure a deal and make savings, could be quite significant.

3. Better deals on New Builds

Developers of new build properties often have end-of-year targets to meet, making November and December prime months for potential discounts or special incentives. To boost sales during the quieter winter period, many builders may offer perks such as reduced prices, upgraded fixtures, or even contributions toward stamp duty and legal fees. These incentives can make new builds an especially attractive option for those looking to move quickly and take advantage of modern, energy-efficient homes.

4. Be the first to view

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting your search in November or December sets you up to take advantage of fresh listings that are due to appear early in the New Year. Sellers planning to list in January often start the process in December, giving proactive buyers an early look at upcoming properties.

5. Lock in savings by exchanging contracts before the New Year

Buyers who are in a position to agree on a sale quickly and exchange contracts before the Christmas break hold a significant advantage. This commitment can be highly attractive to sellers, as it provides peace of mind that their property is secured, even if completion doesn’t occur until the new year. For buyers, this means locking in an ‘end-of-year’ price, yet enjoying moving in, in the prime new year/spring market.

6. More genuine buyers in the run-up to Christmas

It’s known that the conversion rate of viewings to offers and sales is much higher in the November/December period, as those looking in this time of the year are genuine and not getting caught up in the festive period but are prioritising finding a home. Therefore, those selling will find a far better opportunity to convert a viewing into a sale running up to Christmas.

7. Picture your new home at its best

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewing homes during the festive season can help you picture them at their most welcoming. Properties often look more inviting when decorated for Christmas, giving you a clearer vision of how your future home could feel during special and memorable occasions.