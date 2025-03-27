William Davis achieves five star status for the tenth year in a row

Staff from William Davis Homes celebrate after the housebuilder was awarded five stars from the Home Builders Federation for the tenth year in a row, with directors Richard Irons, Mark Chettleburgh, Michele Rose, Guy Higgins, Mark Waplington and David Dodge

Staff at William Davis Homes are celebrating after the business was awarded the new homes industry’s highest accolade – which is entirely based on feedback from its homebuyers – for the 10th year running.

The developer, which is currently building homes in Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and Warwickshire, has just been awarded the highly coveted five star rating from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) for the tenth time since 2015.

To achieve the five star standard, housebuilders must impress people who buy a home from them with the quality of the property and the overall homebuying experience.

The rating is calculated based on the results of surveys which are sent out to new-build buyers eight weeks after they legally complete on their new home. Five stars are only awarded to homebuilders which 90 per cent or more of their buyers say they would be happy to recommend to a friend.

William Davis Homes directors Mark Chettleburgh, Richard Irons, Mark Waplington, Guy Higgins, David Dodge and Michele Rose

Guy Higgins, Managing Director of William Davis Homes, said: “We pride ourselves on the quality of our homes and the service we give to our homebuyers, and we’re over the moon to be awarded five stars by the HBF for the tenth year in a row.

“Maintaining the highest standards is a team effort, and I’d like to congratulate and thank everyone in our team – now and over the past decade – for their work that has made this possible.”

William Davis Homes is celebrating another milestone in 2025, as this year marks 90 years since the business was originally set up by William Davis himself.