It’s that time of when our gardens really begin to bloom and there’s one plant in particular providing the “wow moment” every garden needs. Wisteria hysteria occurs around this time every year and to feed the frenzy just a little more, we’ve gathered together 15 images we think perfectly describe why every garden should feature these purple blossoms.

Britain's outside spaces are currently transformed by the charming arrival of wisteria which happily blossoms over old stone walls, timbered cottages, stately homes and countless trellis, pergolas and arches in back gardens across the country.

RHS Chief Horticulturalist, Guy Barter, describes just how versatile these climbers can be. He said: “You can use these vigorous, deciduous and fragrant climbers to clothe sunny areas of your walls or fences giving them wires or trellis to twine through. They can also clamber over mature trees. Simply plant them nearby and lead them into the tree along a rope or stake.

“Once in, the bunches of flowers will cascade down, often dramatically, which is part of Wisteria’s widespread appeal. They are a wow moment – a word we often hear people using when wandering in RHS Wisley’s Wisteria Walk at this time of year.”

Guy, who describes himself as a “hands-on” gardener who likes to get his boots muddy, also has a few tips for anyone who would like to add a wisteria to their own green spaces. He said: “Aim to buy a plant that is in flower if funds permit as young cheaper plants may take several years to begin flowering.

“Wisteria are largely free from pests and disease and respond well to renovation in winter if they get too large. They can eventually, 10-20 years, reach 20m (60ft) or so. Consider training them as a low (1.2-1.8m, 4-6ft) standard (lollipop shape) for container growing or in smaller gardens. Any reasonable garden soil will suit wisteria.

“Good ones include Wisteria sinensis 'Amethyst' which flowers before leaves open which is ideal for walls and fences or Wisteria floribunda 'Domino' in lilac-blue which opens after leaves come out but its longer flower bunches are impressive for arches and pergolas.”

From the Cotswolds to the Devonshire countryside, these 9 photos capture the nation's most breathtaking wisteria displays. Each a testament to the history and heritage of Britain's most beloved spring spectacles.

So, take these images as your gentle reminder to pause and admire nature's handiwork before it slips away for another year. And if you would like more advice on growing your own, you can visit the RHS website’s page covering all you could want to know about wonderful wisteria.

1 . Wisteria in bloom in Cambrige. Wisteria in bloom in Cambridge gives this home serious curb appeal

2 . A gardener waters plants in front of wisteria at Magdalene College Cambridge. A stunning backdrop as this gardener waters plants in front of wisteria at Magdalene College Cambridge

3 . Stunning Wisteria display at Pear Tree Cottage in the Malvern Hills District. Alistair Thompson photographing the display before the garden opens for charity on Sunday May 4 for the National Garden Scheme. A stunning Wisteria display at Pear Tree Cottage in the Malvern Hills District