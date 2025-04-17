Worcestershire builders spill the tea: Coffee is site favourite ahead of National Tea Day – and a Hobnob to dunk in it

BG - A David Wilson Homes Sales Adviser holding a mug of tea

Builders at Barratt and David Wilson Homes in Worcestershire have given their hot take on hot drinks for National Tea Day (Monday, 21 April) in an exclusive survey revealing their drinking preferences.

The survey of more than 200 Barratt and David Wilson Homes builders confirmed that a good brew is still an important part of the day. In fact, a total of 100 million cups of tea are consumed by people in Britain every day according to the Tea and Infusions Organisation.

However, coffee has overtaken tea as the site favourite, with 52% of the construction employees opting for it as their preferred drink of choice compared to 37% for tea. A whopping 61% also admitted to being sugar-free with their brews, with the next closest being one sugar (21%) in a health-conscious choice for the Barratt and David Wilson Homes site teams.

The builders revealed their top advice for making the best brew, with 86% of them confirming adding hot water first is a must when making the perfect cuppa – as opposed to the more controversial option of milk first.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes builders remained loyal to tea and coffee only, as just 12% of respondents opted for other drinks such as hot chocolate, fruit or herbal tea as their beverage of choice.

Whilst having important opinions on hot beverages, the construction teams were also asked about their top tier dunkers.

Chocolate Hobnobs came out on top with 26% of the votes for the best biscuit, closely followed by Chocolate Digestives with 22%. Special shoutouts also went out to shortbread, custard creams and ginger biscuits.

What’s more, the majority of respondents (30%) confirmed three cups of their beloved brew was the perfect amount in an average day, whilst one in six commit to five or more cups a day.

Nicola Foster, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “A nice strong brew is a general go-to when important decisions need to be made, and it’s no surprise to see coffee revealed as the top choice. As for the biscuits, whether it’s a Hobnob or a Digestive, chocolate is always the winner!

“We are always happy to put the kettle on for our customers and we invite anyone interested in buying a new home with us to visit our developments for a chat with our Sales Advisers over a cuppa.”

To view any nearby developments, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Worcestershire and David Wilson Homes in Worcestershire.