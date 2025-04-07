Worcestershire homebuilders awarded five stars by customers for 16th consecutive year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes have once again received the maximum five-star rating in the new Home Builders Federation (HBF) annual New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the 16th year in a row that Barratt and David Wilson Homes have achieved the top five-star rating – far longer than any other major housebuilder.

To mark the achievement, parent company Barratt Redrow is donating £25,000 to the Construction Youth Trust, to help more young people have careers in construction and the built environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of stars a housebuilder is awarded is based on customer responses to the question, “would you recommend your builder to a friend?”. Over 90% of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ customers said they would recommend the housebuilder to a friend.

BWM - Folliott's Manor Kingsville Main bedroom

The HBF New Homes Survey is one of the largest surveys of its kind, with over 50,000 people nationally taking part in it who have recently bought a new build home. The star rating system was developed to provide potential home buyers with a ranking of which housebuilders have the happiest customers overall.

Neil Jefferson, Chief Executive of the Home Builders Federation, said: “This year’s survey results highlight the industry’s absolute commitment to delivering high levels of customer service, and compare favourably to satisfaction levels seen in any other sectors or products.

"Customers are the ultimate judges of performance and so receiving such high scores based on their feedback alone is a significant achievement. These results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire home-building workforce, from on-site teams to the boardroom."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new five-star rating comes on top of Barratt and David Wilson Homes having success at the NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards. The competition is known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, with over 11,000 site managers being entered into it. Last year Barratt and David Wilson Homes site managers won 89 Pride in the Job Quality Awards, more than any other housebuilder for a record 20 years in a row.

BWM - Folliott's Manor Kingsville show home garden

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “To be a five-star housebuilder shows how much we care about our customers, going the extra mile to make them happy with their new home. To do that we build homes of the highest quality and then look after them as much as possible. The best recommendation you can have is from a friend so it’s great to know so many of our customers recommend our homes.”

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Worcestershire and David Wilson Homes in Worcestershire.