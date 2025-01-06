Yellow, pink and neutrals: The colour trends that will devalue a property in 2025

Greyscale room

The study has found that some of 2024’s most popular colours could devalue homes this year New research suggests choosing the wrong colours for a property could cost homeowners thousands when trying to sell in 2025. According to the latest findings, Brits will pay an average of 5% less for a home with an unappealing colour scheme.

With average UK house prices hovering around £302,000, this translates to a potential loss of around £15,000. But the financial hit could be even worse, with almost a fifth of Brits believing a poorly chosen colour palette can knock over 10% off a property's value.

So, what colours should be avoided in 2025?

The colours most likely to devalue homes:

1. Yellow

The research, which was conducted by aluminium doors and windows manufacturer, Origin’s, state-of-the-art powder coating centre, found that Brits consider yellow to be the cheapest looking colour when incorporated into a property. This is a concern for sellers, given that 10% of homes in Britain featured a yellow colour scheme in 2024, according to the study.

2. Pink

‘Peach Fuzz’ may have been Pantone’s colour of the year in 2024, but heavy use of the colour could risk devaluing a home too, with research showing that pink tones are considered the ‘tackiest’ way to decorate a home.

3. Neutrals

Playing it safe with beige could also impact a property’s price, with Brits dubbing a neutral palette the most ‘boring’. This is closely followed by grey, with the once coveted colour fast losing favour amongst homeowners. In fact, Google searches for grey homes have dropped by over two thirds since 2021.

The research also investigated which colour palettes can aid a house sale.

The colours most likely to add value to homes:

1. White

White was voted both the classiest and most expensive looking colour, making it a great choice for those looking the maximise the value of their property.

2. Blue

For those who prefer a pop of colour, blue shades are a great option. The research found that blue is considered the most stylish colour to incorporate in a home. It’s also one of the most commonly used colours in British homes, with over a quarter of properties featuring blue colour schemes.

3. Red

The ‘unexpected red’ interior trend took social media by storm last year, and now in 2025, bold reds could also add value to a property. The colour was voted the most daring by Brits, making it a great option for those looking to add some ‘wow factor’ to their property.

What the experts say

Commenting on the research, Ben Brocklesby, Colour Expert at Origin, said: “We’ve been studying colour for over 20 years to perfect our aluminium powder coating. Given our homes are usually our biggest financial asset, we were interested to find out more about the latest colour trends and how they are impacting the value of homes across Britain.

“It’s fascinating to see the stereotypes attached to certain colour palettes, particularly shades like pinks and neutrals which were used in so many homes in 2024 but appear to be falling out of favour this year. However, it’s encouraging to see that Brits remain open to the use of bold colours both inside and outside their properties, with our research showing that blue and red tones are being coveted by style-conscious house buyers in 2025.”

For more advice on choosing the right colours for your property, visit www.origin-global.com