A spa that was once owned by footballing legend John Charles, who turned out for the likes of Leeds and Juventus is up for sale in Yorkshire. Gomersal Park Hotel and Spa is an 89-bedroom hotel, function and wedding venue.

The spa, which was built by the current owner, Michael Downs, in 2015, was recently voted as one of the best spas in the North of England. It’s located just off the M62 motorway, one of the main ones in the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From just over 1,100 reviews on Tripadvisor, it has a four star rating. One person wrote: “Had a fantastic stay at Gomersal Park hotel with family. Amazing welcome at check in from the receptionist and the room I had was lovely. Went into the spa to use the facilities and it was very relaxing. Friendly helpful staff. Dinner in the restaurant was fantastic”

Mr Downs said: “I am very proud of the hotel, its staff and its reputation as one of the main venues in the region. The addition of the Dream Spa has not only helped to offer something special for our guests and members but has also made a huge difference to trade and profits.

"I am a reluctant seller but the time has come for me to step away from the business, which offers a new owner a very good opportunity with great profits as well as excellent forward bookings for weddings, functions and room income.”