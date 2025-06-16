Your heatwave bedroom survival guide by Lynsey Crombie 'Queen of Clean'
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Here’s how to stay cool, comfortable, and well-rested – even when the temperature doesn’t drop.
Choose Lightweight, Breathable Bedding
When the temperature rises, heavy bedding becomes your worst enemy. Lynsey suggests swapping out thick, synthetic sheets for lightweight, natural fibres like cotton, linen or bamboo. These materials allow for better airflow and moisture-wicking, helping your body stay cool through the night.
Also, upgrade your pillowcases too. There are brands out there that offer a coolrange, designed to help regulate body temperature and prevent overheating. It’s a simple switch that can make a noticeable difference.
Ditch Decorative Layers
Those plush throws and decorative blankets might look great, but in summer, they just trap heat. Strip your bed back to the essentials - a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and a light duvet if needed. The less bulk on your bed, the better.
Swap Your Duvet for a Summer-Weight One
If you haven’t already, now’s the time to switch to a summer duvet. Look for a 4.5 tog or 7.5 tog for optimal comfort during warmer months. Natural fillings like goose down or wool are more breathable than synthetic options, allowing heat to escape and helping you stay cool and dry.
Use a Cooling Mattress Protector
A layer you might be overlooking? Your mattress protector. Investing in a cooling mattress protector – ideally made from breathable fabrics or infused with cooling gel technology – can make a big difference. These innovative designs help dissipate body heat and wick away moisture, creating a more comfortable sleep surface.
Cool Down Your Room and Your Bed
There’s no need to suffer in a stuffy bedroom. Here’s how to bring the temperature down:
- Open your windows in the evening to let cooler air circulate – just remember to close curtains or blinds during the day to block out direct sunlight.
- Use a fan to keep air moving – whether it's a ceiling fan or a portable model, that gentle breeze helps sweat evaporate, cooling your skin.
- Hack your hot water bottle: Fill it with cold water and pop it in the freezer for a couple of hours. Tuck it under your sheets before bedtime to cool the bed down.
- Have a cold shower before climbing into bed. Lowering your core temperature will help signal to your body that it’s time to sleep.
- Stay hydrated: Take a glass of cold water to bed to sip if you wake during the night.
The Bottom Line
Getting quality sleep during a heatwave doesn’t require air conditioning or drastic changes. With a few thoughtful swaps such as breathable bedding, a summer-weight duvet, and simple cooling tricks – you can beat the heat and wake up refreshed.
Don’t let hot nights ruin your summer days. Your coolest, calmest sleep is just a few adjustments away.
ITV This Morning's Lynsey Crombie @lynsey_queenofclean is the UK's No1 home expert and TV presenter. Lynsey's best-selling book 'The 15 Minute Clean' is available to buy from AMAZON