Daikin Air To Air System

With the warm weather set to return in early June, Brits are looking for ways to keep their homes cool but still prepare for the cold winters ahead. If you think air conditioning is just for summer, Dean Franklin has news for you. The Winner of The Apprentice 2025 and co-founder of ADL Air Conditioning has dropped a game-changing truth bomb about your home’s comfort – and your energy bills.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A common misconception amongst our customers is that air conditioning systems are just for keeping homes cool,” Franklin explains. “But modern systems do much more.”

Today’s air-to-air heat pumps – also known as modern air conditioning – are dual-purpose comfort machines. They don’t just cool your home during the sweltering summer; they heat it efficiently in the winter too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while you’re at it, maybe it’s time to stop relying on those classic but questionable British “heatwave hacks” like:

Daikin Air To Air System

Sticking your entire upper body in the fridge for "just a minute"

Sleeping with frozen peas strapped to your forehead

Creating a "fan fort" using every available plug socket in the house

Shouting “it’s too hot to function!” every 5 minutes like it might summon a breeze

Let’s face it – there’s a better way.

Dean Franklin spells it out: “You’re using Your Heating All Wrong!” Says The Apprentice 2025 Winner Dean Franklin.

“High-quality air conditioning systems can save significant amounts of money on energy bills, while also improving indoor air quality and keeping you comfortable all year round.”

Dean Franklin - The Apprentice Winner 2025

No more battling with the thermostat or layering hoodies over pyjamas in winter. No more flipping your pillow for the "cold side" when the bedroom feels like the Sahara. Just smart, seamless climate control – 365 days a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Better still, these systems are eco-friendly. Running on electricity (not gas or oil), they're perfect for homes with solar panels, helping cut emissions and costs.

“This is particularly beneficial for homes that have solar panels,” Franklin says. “It helps bring the cost down even further and supports customers working toward a net zero home.”

But what air conditioning should you buy? Dean says: “My preference is for Daikin UK’s A2A systems. I love the sleek look of the ‘Stylish’ air conditioning units - so much so, I have them in my own house. They are also very compact, making them more discreet in the home. Customers can even have their outdoor Daikin units wrapped or painted, making them more of a design feature!

And it’s not just for heating and cooling, we have helped many individuals who suffer from hay fever and asthma, as the unit cleans the air and some even have a HEPA pollen and dust filter built in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cooling element of the system can also be beneficial for those who have sensory issues, helping to regulate temperature and sleep better. It is also great for families with young babies and women going through the menopause.”

Whether it’s heatwaves or cold snaps, Brits love to power through with gritted teeth and a fan from the 90s. But it’s time to level up. Air-to-air systems, like Dean’s preferred models from Daikin UK, are the energy-efficient, eco-conscious comfort solution we’ve all been sweating (or shivering) for.

​