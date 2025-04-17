Hospice receives eggs-tra special surprise From Norfolk homebuilder

The team at Priscilla Bacon Lodge receiving the Easter eggs from Barratt and DWH's Sales Advisers

Priscilla Bacon Lodge has received a donation of 100 Easter eggs as a goodwill gesture from Norwich-based housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes, which is based close to the hospice at its Cringleford Heights development, gifted the chocolate treats which are being equally distributed to members of staff and patient families.

Amy Wright, Events and Fundraising Coordinator at Priscilla Bacon Hospice Charity, said: “We really appreciate this thoughtful donation of Easter eggs from Barratt and David Wilson Homes. It’s a kind way to show support for our staff and the families we care for, and it means a lot to know that the local community is thinking of us.”

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice Charity enhances the core services provided by Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust at Priscilla Bacon Lodge, ensuring the best possible care before, at the point of, and after death.

This donation of Easter eggs follows a cupcake donation made earlier in the year for Random Acts of Kindness Day in February, as the leading housebuilder continues to support the hospice on the doorstep of its Norfolk communities.

Simon Wood, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Anglia, said: “Priscilla Bacon Lodge continues to provide a wide range of essential services for the Norfolk community, and we are thankful for the vital work it does.

“We hope the Easter eggs bring a little joy to both the hospice users and the dedicated team, and serve as a small token of our appreciation for the care and compassion they show every day.”

To find out more about the hospice or to make a donation, visit the website at Priscilla Bacon Hospice.

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Norfolk or David Wilson Homes in Norfolk.