Breathing expert Stuart Sandeman joins The Reset Room podcast to share his journey and show us that the way we breathe can have significant impact on us

Stuart Sandeman talks about breathwork on this episode of The Reset Room

The Reset Room podcast is all about equipping listeners with the tools they need to reach their full potential. And this episode explores a tool many of us may overlook in our daily lives - breathing.

I am joined by Stuart Sandeman, breathing expert and founder of Breathpod , who shares with us how people can improve their physical, mental and emotional health through the power of breathing. He calls it ‘therapy without the words’.

“Using breathwork as a tool, it can take down barriers,” Stuart says. “The only way to process something is to feel it, we can try and skirt around it the whole time but if we just allow ourselves to feel it we complete that integration cycle…but we hold on. And how we hold on is by holding our breath, then our breath pattern changes and we get stuck in these holding patterns.”

Stuart Sandeman had been on an exciting life journey as an international Judo practitioner, working around the world and DJing when his girlfriend was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Stuart went on a journey of discovery from this point which has led him to set up his company Breathpod, which offers breathing and coaching programmes designed to accelerate performance, increase productivity, alleviate stress and help reduce negative emotions such as anger, fear, frustration and depression.

Speaking recently at his book launch, he said: “It’s wonderful to empower people with breathing tools that can improve and transform lives. After I lost my girlfriend to cancer, I was on the brink of despair until I discovered that just by tweaking something we all do all day, every day you can rewire your brain and change the way you think and feel. I want to help as many people as I can to learn these simple yet profound techniques – they’re so easy to incorporate into your daily routine and will bring so many benefits in terms of your health and happiness.”

In the second part of the podcast Stuart takes us through a relaxation breathing exercise, so listeners can stop what they’re doing and take some time out to connect with their breath and to see the impact it can have on them and their emotions.

Stuart hosts BBC Radio 1’s Decompression Session and has just released his first book, ‘Breathe In, Breathe out’, which has made the Sunday Times bestseller list.

Listen to the episode in full:

