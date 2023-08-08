Is the ‘salary of happiness’ real or just a myth? A recent study has sought to uncover how much money is enough to be happy in the UK

The happiest hotspots in the UK have been revealed and one consistent theme has emerged from the numbers - the average salary of people working in the city. According to research carried out by Raisin UK - which analysed Office for National Statistics (ONS) data - there may be places in the UK where money can buy happiness after all.

Comparatively, the UK has an alarming level of income inequality compared to other developed countries. While the gap between the rich and the poor shrunk during the COVID pandemic, figures have since shown that disposable income for the poorest 14 million people fell by 7.5%, whilst incomes for the richest fifth saw a 7.8% increase, according to ONS data.

For many living day-to-day, the burning question on people’s lips is ‘how much is enough?’. Constantly shifting factors, including cost of living rates, make the question near impossible to answer but Raisin UK’s report aims to highlight how much wealth will leave you smiling in 2023.

The online bank looked at data from personal well-being reports and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to determine the happiness score; anxiety score; life satisfaction score, and average life expectancy for cities across the UK. This data was offset against the average salary of people living and working in the area.

So what is the salary of happiness and how much does it cost to buy a better life in the UK’s more joyful cities?

Top 10 happiest hotspots in the UK & average salary

1. Oxford - £35,448

2. Winchester - £35,942

3. Lichfield - £36,754

4. Chelmsford - £35,875

5. St. Albans - £43,794

6. Perth - £34,252

7. Cambridge - £38,927

8. Bath and NE Somerset - £36,348

9. Leeds - £32,308