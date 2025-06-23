How to avoid mosquito bites this summer - according to an expert

Expert reveals how to avoid mosquito bites this summer

Fed up of being bitten every time you step outside? You’re not alone – the mix of warm weather and occasional showers is turning UK gardens into prime mosquito territory. Even short bursts of rain are enough to create perfect breeding grounds for these bloodthirsty pests and experts warn the risk could increase as temperatures rise.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 30 mosquito species are already buzzing around the UK and with climate change heating things up, nastier, disease-carrying varieties could be winging their way over soon.

But don’t panic - there are simple ways to stop mosquitos from ruining your summer fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Thorogood, technical training manager at Pest-Stop, has shared her top five expert tips to help keep you bite-free this summer, no matter what the great British weather throws at us.

1. Remove freestanding water

“Standing water is the perfect place for mosquitoes to lay eggs. Even a small plant pot that is collecting water can become a breeding site,” says Sophie.

“Make sure to cover water butts, empty birdbaths and clear out gutters regularly. If you have a pond, adding fish like koi, carp or guppies can help as they feed on mosquito larvae.”

2. Install fly screens on windows and doors

“Keeping windows open in summer is lovely… until the mosquitoes sneak in,” says Sophie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fly screens let the fresh air in but keep insects out. They’re an easy fix that makes a big difference, especially in bedrooms and kitchens.”

3. Use repellent sprays

“If you’re heading outdoors – whether it’s the garden, the park or a walk in the woods – apply a repellent first,” Sophie advises.

“Look for sprays containing DEET, icaridin or IR3535. These give you strong protection against bites without the need to cover up in long sleeves.”

4. Set traps

Mosquito traps are a great low-maintenance option to reduce the number of mosquitoes near your home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These traps use water to lure in egg-laying females,” Sophie explains. “Once inside, they get trapped which prevents the next generation from hatching.”

5. Light candles when sitting outside

“For garden dinners or evening drinks, lighting a citronella coil can help create a bite-free zone,” says Sophie.

“The scent masks the smells mosquitoes are attracted to, keeping them at a distance – and adding a nice touch of atmosphere too.”

By following these easy tips, you can stay ahead of the mozzies and enjoy the summer without scratching your way through it.

For more expert pest prevention advice, visit www.pest-stop.com.