How to discover your magic

By Sid Madge, founder of Meee and author of the ‘Meee in a Minute’ books

We all have something special inside us, our own unique magic. It’s what makes us different, valuable, and capable of making a difference in the world. The challenge is discovering it. In a world that often pushes us toward conformity, it's easy to forget that our individuality is our greatest strength.

Sir Ken Robinson was a British author, speaker, and international advisor who became widely known for his passionate advocacy for creativity in education. But his work was also highly relevant to business. His central message—that creativity is essential and must be cultivated, not constrained—resonates deeply in the world of business. Robinson argued that the same systems that suppress creativity in schools often carry over into corporate structures, where rigid hierarchies and risk-averse cultures can hinder the kind of imaginative problem-solving that leads to breakthroughs. He advised that if we promote conformity, we shouldn’t be surprised if that’s what we get. If we promote creativity, curiosity and self-discovery, we can unlock something magical.

Here are five ways to start:

Discover your magic

1. Think about why you do what you do

Author and motivational speaker Simon Sinek gained widespread attention following his 2009 TED Talk which introduced his concept of the “Golden Circle” and the now-famous phrase start with why.

Sinek pointed out that most people and organisations work from the outside in, starting with what they do, then how they do it, and finally why they do it. But truly inspired individuals and leaders start with why, their core purpose, belief, or reason for existing. When you understand your why, you can inspire yourself and others, unlocking your full potential.

During a recent workshop at UCLan, we centred the session around the first three letters of Youth…YOU. We encouraged participants to reflect on their passions, values, and personal motivations.

Why is a powerful question. When you understand your why, you start to see patterns in your life that reveal what truly matters to you. Take time to think about what excites you, what problems you want to solve, and what kind of impact you want to have. One of the most powerful questions you can ask yourself is why? Why do you love the things you love? Why do certain things excite you? Why do you want to make a difference?

2. Embrace the power of marginal gains

Big changes don’t happen overnight. The best way to improve is through small, consistent actions, what we call Take A Minute opportunities. This idea comes from sporting coach Dave Brailsford’s marginal gains philosophy, which revolutionised British Cycling. He believed that improving every little aspect of performance by just 1% could lead to extraordinary results.

Applying this to your own life means making small, daily improvements. Want to be more creative? Spend just a few minutes a day brainstorming or doodling. Want to be more confident? Practice positive self-talk in the mirror each morning. Over time, these tiny efforts will add up to something amazing.

3. Dare to Think Differently

Thinking differently is a gift. Some of the greatest minds in history, artists, inventors, entrepreneurs, were those who dared to break the mould.

In our workshop, we used creative thinking exercises to push boundaries and encourage new ideas. Whether it was using LEGO to express personal challenges or exploring different perspectives, the goal was to embrace the unexpected. Challenge yourself to step outside of your comfort zone. Try new things, ask different questions, and never be afraid to stand out.

One of the greatest examples of embracing individuality is Apple’s legendary Think Different campaign, narrated by the late Steve Jobs. The ad celebrated the misfits, the rebels, the ones who see things differently, the ones who change the world. It’s a reminder that real magic happens when we have the courage to think differently and challenge the status quo. You don’t need to fit in to succeed; you need to stand out by being unapologetically yourself.

4. Learn, Unlearn, and Relearn

Growth comes from being open to learning, whether it’s new skills, new perspectives, or even unlearning old habits that no longer serve you.

The best way to keep discovering your magic is to stay curious. Read books that challenge your thinking. Surround yourself with people who inspire you. Seek out opportunities to learn from different cultures, experiences, and disciplines. The more you know, the more you grow.

5. Believe in the Magic of Everyday Moments

At Meee, we believe in the Magic in Everyone, Everyday, Everywhere, which is exactly why we're called Meee. Our name reflects our belief that magic exists in each of us, no matter where we start or where we are in life. That magic is found in the small, everyday moments; helping someone in need, creating something new, or simply showing up as your best self.

Your magic isn’t just about grand achievements; it’s about how you show up for yourself and others every day. Look for the magic in simple things. Recognise the beauty in the little wins. Celebrate progress, no matter how small, and trust that every step forward is bringing you closer to unlocking your full potential.

Final thoughts

Finding your magic isn’t about being the best or the smartest. It’s about embracing who you are, daring to be different, and making small, meaningful changes every day. The world doesn’t need more conformity; the world needs more originality, more creativity, and more of you.

So, take a minute today to reflect, take small steps, think differently, keep learning, and embrace the magic in everyday moments. Because once you find your magic, you can change your world, and maybe even the world around you.

ABOUT MEEE

Sid Madge is the founder of Meee and the creator of the Counting on Confidence programme, designed to inspire the belief that education and learning are essential for a more fulfilling and positive life. Sid is also the author of the Meee in a Minute series of books, offering 60 simple, actionable ways to transform your life, work, or family life in just 60 seconds.