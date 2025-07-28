How to keep your car cool this summer without air conditioning

Keep your car cool

The UK heatwave is due to return at the beginning of August, bringing temperatures above 28°. Keeping cool can be a huge challenge and the car is one place where temperatures can really soar, making even short journeys sticky, stuffy and unpleasant.

To help drivers beat the heat this summer without relying on air conditioning, car expert Ian Hajyzamanali at used car dealership Big Motoring World shares their top five tips to keep your vehicle cool this summer.

1. Use towels to avoid scorching seats

The leather seats that many cars have are practical and stylish but can heat up fast in summer.

Mr Hajyzamanali advises: “Cover your seats in light coloured towels to act as a barrier from the sun and reflect the heat away rather than absorb it, as leather does. It’s a quick, affordable fix that makes a big difference and stops that dreaded stickiness when you sit down.”

2. Always park in a shady spot

A simple trick that can make a big difference to your car's internal temperature is to always make sure you park in a shaded location.

“Parking in shaded areas, or even partially shaded ones such as under trees, can stop you returning to a vehicle that feels more like a greenhouse than a car. Parking in the shade will also protect things like phone mounts and dashboards from warping or cracking in direct sunlight”, comments Mr Hajyzamanali.

3. Fan your car doors to release the heat

Before switching on your engine, use your car doors to provide a bit of natural ventilation.

Mr Hajyzamanali explains: “A car really can feel like an oven when it’s been left to sit in the sun for a while. One trick is to open each of the front doors up to five or six times before getting in, gently fanning them back and forth to allow the trapped hot air out and the cooler outside air in.”

4. Use ice packs for additional cooling

Something as simple as taking a frozen water bottle or ice pack in your car can create a great makeshift cooling system.

Mr Hajyzamanali comments: “I would advise taking a frozen gel pack or water bottle with you for long drives. Place it in the central cup holder or secure it on your dashboard and as it starts to melt, you’ll feel it naturally cooling the surrounding air. Just remember that it’s important to secure it properly so you don’t risk it rolling under the pedals.”

5. Use sunshades to your advantage

Although many drivers use windscreen sunshades, we often forget about the rest of the car.

Mr Hajyzamanali says: “The sun pours in through all of a car's windows, not just the windscreen, so investing in reflective sunshades for your rear and side windows can be a smart move. If you want to go down the route of a more permanent fix, legal window tinting can help reduce UV exposure and keep your car cooler over time.

“Whether you go for a quick fix or a long-term solution, sunshades and window tinting can be especially useful for people who commute or have to leave their cars parked outside for long stretches of time.”

