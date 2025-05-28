How to nail the Western Wedding trend according to an expert

Cowboy Couple

The popularity of everything *cowboy* has gone wild in the last few years, and now, it’s finally hit the wedding industry. Whether couples are inspired by the wild west, are Taylor Swift-obsessed, or just love the laid-back vibe of a country themed wedding, this rustic aesthetic is fast becoming a favourite for UK couples, with searches for ‘cowboy wedding’ up 39% in the last year (according to Google Trends).

Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor at Hitched.co.uk shares her advice on how to nail 2025’s biggest wedding trend: the Cowboy Wedding.

“A cowboy wedding blends traditional wedding elements with rustic Americana,” says Zoe. “Think hay bales, barn wedding venues, rhinestone cowboy hats, and of course, cowboy boots.

“Though on the whole it should be less about cowboy clichés and more about celebrating in an old-fashioned, fun-loving way. I mean, who doesn’t love a good hoe down!”

Dress Code

Online searches for “cowboy wedding boots” have soared by 23% globally YoY while Google Trends shows searches for “rhinestone wedding dress” also up by 18% compared to this time last year.

To really nail the look, Zoe says that “A lace or tulle wedding dress pairs beautifully with wedding cowboy boots, if rhinestones aren’t your thing. Have the dress finish just above the ankles so the boots can really shine!

“Add a denim jacket or fringed leather for a tougher, more authentic look. For a refined, rustic vibe, try a wedding suit with a Western-style waistcoat, bolo tie, and boots.”

Formal cowboy hats are also a thing, with searches for ‘cowboy hat wedding’ increasing by a whopping 68% as people scramble to work out if this is a suitable wedding accessory. According to Zoe, they absolutely are.

“At a cowboy themed wedding, cowboy hats are usually encouraged, especially for outdoor ceremonies. That said, always follow the couple’s guidance. If the invite doesn’t mention hats, check their wedding website or ask directly.”

The Right Vibe

A country wedding needs a country venue, which explains why searches for ‘rustic wedding venues’ have increased by 11% in the last year.

“Choose a barn, farm, or outdoor setting for your main event, then decorate within the rustic theme; think bales of hay, lanterns, horseshoes, wooden signage, and wagon wheels,” says Zoe.

“Wildflowers are also hugely popular right now, so mix these with pampas grass and rustic barrels, milk urns and even cowboy boots for a boho-meets-cowboy vibe.

When it comes to food and drink, what’s more country than BBQ ribs and cornbread, with a side of bourbon? Zoe says: “Consider a mobile catering provider to come in and serve western style wedding food, and consider a whiskey or bourbon bar, or signature wedding cocktails served in mason jars.

“There’s a fine line between tacky and charming when it comes to a themed wedding, it is less about clichés and more about celebrating outdoorsy, carefree fun with a touch of Southern charm.”

The Playlist

Country music has slowly been creeping into the mainstream thanks to massive hits from the likes of Post Malone, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce, leading to a rise in interest across the genre. Across the UK Brits have been searching for country music more than 12,000 times per month, a 7% increase compared to this time last year.

Zoe says that country music has been on the fringes of UK weddings for a while, with some of last year’s most popular wedding songs popular country classics.

“Last year was Taylor Swift’s debut as one of the UK’s most popular wedding singers, according to our latest National Wedding Survey , which saw Lover taking the top spot for first dance songs. Shania Twain was another new entry for first dance songs last year, with You’re Still the One.

“For authentic country vibes, hire a live country band to play the hits or play a carefully curated country wedding songs playlist. Better still, consider teaching your guests a line dance or hosting a mechanical bull competition for top notch entertainment!”

