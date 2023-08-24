The Red Arrows are set to perform one of their iconic displays at this year’s Clacton Airshow

The Clacton Airshow is well underway with displays happening across the sea from a host of planes, including the Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Aviation fans have packed the beach front ahead of the performances with many anticipating a display from the Red Arrows.

The iconic RAF display team have a packed weekend of performances and will be performing both days at the Clacton Airshow to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the event The Red Arrows were forced to pull out of the Cromer Festival Display last Wednesday (August 16) and the Eastbourne Air Show the following day to ensure the safety of everybody involved.

Despite the weather Thursday’s event has gone ahead and many will be anticipating seeing a display from the display team. Even if you can’t attend the event, it is still possible to watch the Clacton Airshow online.

How to watch the Red Arrows at the Clacton Airshow