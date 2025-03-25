How your dog could be devaluing your car: 9 costly mistakes dog owners make

Send us your stories - it's easy to do. See our video for details.

Owning a dog brings joy, companionship, and plenty of memorable moments, but it can also bring unexpected costs when it comes to maintaining your car’s value.

Many dog owners may not realise that their furry friends can significantly reduce the resale value of their vehicles, with repair bills ranging from just £40 to over £1,000 depending on the type and extent of the damage.

From scratched upholstery to lingering odours and even damaged exteriors, the cost of repairs can quickly add up, leaving owners out of pocket when it’s time to sell or trade in their car.

The motoring experts at Garage.co.uk have identified the most common ways that dogs can devalue cars and revealed how much it could set owners back to fix each issue. They’ve also provided practical tips to help prevent this damage, saving pet owners from unnecessary costs while keeping their cars in great condition.

From fur-covered seats to scratched windows and clawed paintwork, here are nine ways your dog could be devaluing your car—and how much it could cost to fix each problem.

1.Scratched leather or fabric seats: Your dog’s claws can easily scratch and damage the upholstery in your car, whether it’s leather or fabric. Once the material is damaged, it not only looks unsightly but also becomes more prone to further wear and tear. Repairing leather seats can set you back between £160 and £400 per seat, while fabric repairs can range from £80 to £240.

To help prevent this, invest in high-quality, durable seat covers that are designed specifically for pets. These covers will protect your seats from scratches, dirt, and other messes. Additionally, keeping your dog’s nails trimmed and smooth can reduce the risk of accidental damage.

2. Lingering pet odours: Dog odours can permeate car upholstery and are notoriously difficult to eliminate, even with regular cleaning. Whether it’s from wet fur, dirt, or the occasional accident, these smells can linger and significantly reduce your car’s appeal to potential buyers. Professional interior cleaning to remove stubborn pet odours can cost between £120 and £320, depending on the extent of the issue.

To keep your car smelling fresh, consider using odour-neutralising sprays and air purifiers designed for pet owners. Regular vacuuming and wiping down surfaces with pet-safe cleaners can also help manage odours before they become embedded.

3. Stained carpets or seats: Muddy paws, accidental spills, and general dirt accumulation can leave unsightly stains on your car’s carpets and seats. Over time, these stains can become increasingly difficult to remove, even with professional cleaning. A thorough deep clean to tackle stubborn stains can cost between £80 and £240. To prevent this, invest in waterproof and stain-resistant seat and floor covers that are easy to clean. Wiping your dog’s paws before they enter the car is another simple but effective strategy to minimise mess.

4. Chewed seat belts or interior trim: Some dogs, especially anxious or bored ones, may chew on seat belts or interior trim, causing significant damage. A single seat belt replacement can cost up to £120, while repairing interior trim damage may range from £80 to £480. To reduce the risk of this happening, use dog-specific harnesses or seatbelt attachments that keep your pet secure and comfortable. Providing chew toys during travel can also help distract your dog from gnawing on the car’s fixtures.

5. Fur in hard-to-reach areas: Dog hair has a remarkable ability to work its way into crevices and hard-to-reach spots, making cleaning a daunting task. Professional fur removal and vacuuming can cost around £40 to £120, depending on the severity of the issue. To make your life easier, brush your dog before car journeys to minimise shedding. Seat covers designed to trap fur can also be invaluable, as they can be easily removed and washed when needed.

6. Scratched windows from jumping: Many dogs love looking out the window, but jumping and scratching at the glass can leave unsightly marks that detract from your car’s appearance. Removing or buffing out these scratches can cost between £80 and £200. Installing window guards or partially rolling down the windows can help reduce the risk of damage. Additionally, training your dog to remain calm and seated during car journeys is an excellent long-term solution.

7. Air vent obstructions from fur: Dog hair can easily become trapped in your car’s air vents, reducing air quality and the efficiency of your heating and cooling system. Professional cleaning to unclog vents can cost up to £120. To mitigate this issue, regularly clean the vents using compressed air or vent brushes. Additionally, consider using vent covers to help block fur from entering these areas in the first place.

8. Damaged carpeting from clawing or scratching: Dogs that are anxious or excited may claw at the car floor, causing damage to the carpeting or floor mats. Replacing damaged mats or carpeting can cost between £80 and £320. To protect your car’s flooring, lay down heavy-duty mats designed for pet use, which are more resistant to claw marks and easier to clean. Training your dog to stay calm and providing a designated, comfortable space in the car can also help reduce the risk of claw damage.

9. Scratched exterior from jumping: Dogs excited to get into the car may jump up against the exterior, leaving claw marks on the paintwork or even denting panels. Scratches on the car’s paint can vary significantly in cost to repair, depending on the depth and extent of the damage, typically ranging from £100 for minor touch-ups to £1,000 or more for full panel resprays. To prevent this type of damage, consider training your dog to wait calmly before entering or exiting the vehicle. Using a designated ramp for your dog to get in and out can also help protect your car’s exterior.

William Fletcher MBE, Chief Executive at Garage.co.uk, emphasises the importance of proactive car care: “Maintaining your car’s value while enjoying time with your pet is entirely possible with a few simple precautions. By investing in protective accessories and grooming your dog regularly, you can significantly reduce the risk of costly damage. Love your dog, but also protect your investment!”

