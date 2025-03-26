I can buy myself flowers! Mums want free time to dedicate to hobbies this Mother's Day

Sharper Image Powerboost Sport Deep Tissue Massager

Forget the flowers this Mother’s Day! New research from Currys reveals mums want the gift of precious free time with 39% admitting they don’t have enough "me time" to focus on what they love.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While traditional gifts might be our go-to for Mother’s Day, the study of 2,000 mums reveals why we need to be wary of the beloved blooms. In fact, 1 in 5 (22%) admit flowers are one of the most cliché gifts they can get, with chocolates (19%), bath sets (17%), and scented candles (12%) also ranking as "unoriginal" choices.

And for those on the receiving end of a dud present, 1 in 10 have even admitted to regifting something they were given on Mother’s Day.

Happy Hobby-Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOSCH EasyPrune Electric Secateurs

Instead of traditional gifts this Mother’s Day, mums are hoping for hobby-related presents that support their interests. Popular choices include gardening tools (19%), beauty tech (19%) such as hairdryers and LED face masks, e-readers like Kindles (18%) and even air fryers (13%).

That is why, this Mother’s Day Currys is inviting mums to indulge in their passions by offering £10 off selected products, including e-readers, smartwatches and beauty tech using the code ‘SKIPTHEBLOOMS’.

Top Mother’s Day gifts that align with hobbies/personal interests:

Fitness watch

Garden tools

Beauty tech

E-reader

Mixer for baking

Earphones

Air fryer

Foot spa

Massage gun

Sewing Machine

Revlon Pediprep Foot Spa

When looking at hobbies across the country, mums in Glasgow are all about staying healthy, embracing exercise (38%) and wellness activities such as meditation (22%). While those from London prefer reading (48%) and cooking (31%), with 40% of green fingered mums from Plymouth opting to get stuck in in the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Products included in the Currys ‘SKIPTHEBLOOMS’ promotion include:

Amazon Kindle (2024) 16GB

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) 16GB

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature

Fitbit Sense 2 Smart Watch

Fitbit Versa 4

GOOGLE Pixel Watch 3

Huawei Watch GT4

Huawei WATCH GT5

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch Ultra

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch7

SHARK CryoGlow LED Mask

To see the full range of Mother’s Day gifts at Currys, please visit here.