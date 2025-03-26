I can buy myself flowers! Mums want free time to dedicate to hobbies this Mother's Day

By Linda Lee
Contributor
26th Mar 2025, 1:40pm
Sharper Image Powerboost Sport Deep Tissue Massagerplaceholder image
Sharper Image Powerboost Sport Deep Tissue Massager
Forget the flowers this Mother’s Day! New research from Currys reveals mums want the gift of precious free time with 39% admitting they don’t have enough "me time" to focus on what they love.

While traditional gifts might be our go-to for Mother’s Day, the study of 2,000 mums reveals why we need to be wary of the beloved blooms. In fact, 1 in 5 (22%) admit flowers are one of the most cliché gifts they can get, with chocolates (19%), bath sets (17%), and scented candles (12%) also ranking as "unoriginal" choices.

And for those on the receiving end of a dud present, 1 in 10 have even admitted to regifting something they were given on Mother’s Day.

Happy Hobby-Day

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BOSCH EasyPrune Electric Secateursplaceholder image
BOSCH EasyPrune Electric Secateurs

Instead of traditional gifts this Mother’s Day, mums are hoping for hobby-related presents that support their interests. Popular choices include gardening tools (19%), beauty tech (19%) such as hairdryers and LED face masks, e-readers like Kindles (18%) and even air fryers (13%).

That is why, this Mother’s Day Currys is inviting mums to indulge in their passions by offering £10 off selected products, including e-readers, smartwatches and beauty tech using the code ‘SKIPTHEBLOOMS’.

Top Mother’s Day gifts that align with hobbies/personal interests:

  • Fitness watch
  • Garden tools
  • Beauty tech
  • E-reader
  • Mixer for baking
  • Earphones
  • Air fryer
  • Foot spa
  • Massage gun
  • Sewing Machine
Revlon Pediprep Foot Spaplaceholder image
Revlon Pediprep Foot Spa

When looking at hobbies across the country, mums in Glasgow are all about staying healthy, embracing exercise (38%) and wellness activities such as meditation (22%). While those from London prefer reading (48%) and cooking (31%), with 40% of green fingered mums from Plymouth opting to get stuck in in the garden.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Products included in the Currys ‘SKIPTHEBLOOMS’ promotion include:

  • Amazon Kindle (2024) 16GB
  • Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) 16GB
  • Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature
  • Fitbit Sense 2 Smart Watch
  • Fitbit Versa 4
  • GOOGLE Pixel Watch 3
  • Huawei Watch GT4
  • Huawei WATCH GT5
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic
  • SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch Ultra
  • SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch7
  • SHARK CryoGlow LED Mask

To see the full range of Mother’s Day gifts at Currys, please visit here.

Related topics:CurrysGlasgowLondonPlymouth
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice