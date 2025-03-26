I can buy myself flowers! Mums want free time to dedicate to hobbies this Mother's Day
While traditional gifts might be our go-to for Mother’s Day, the study of 2,000 mums reveals why we need to be wary of the beloved blooms. In fact, 1 in 5 (22%) admit flowers are one of the most cliché gifts they can get, with chocolates (19%), bath sets (17%), and scented candles (12%) also ranking as "unoriginal" choices.
And for those on the receiving end of a dud present, 1 in 10 have even admitted to regifting something they were given on Mother’s Day.
Happy Hobby-Day
Instead of traditional gifts this Mother’s Day, mums are hoping for hobby-related presents that support their interests. Popular choices include gardening tools (19%), beauty tech (19%) such as hairdryers and LED face masks, e-readers like Kindles (18%) and even air fryers (13%).
Top Mother’s Day gifts that align with hobbies/personal interests:
- Fitness watch
- Garden tools
- Beauty tech
- E-reader
- Mixer for baking
- Earphones
- Air fryer
- Foot spa
- Massage gun
- Sewing Machine
When looking at hobbies across the country, mums in Glasgow are all about staying healthy, embracing exercise (38%) and wellness activities such as meditation (22%). While those from London prefer reading (48%) and cooking (31%), with 40% of green fingered mums from Plymouth opting to get stuck in in the garden.
